‘NYPD Blue’ Alum Kim Delaney Charged With Felony Assault: Report

Kim Delaney, an actor known for NYPD Blue and Army Wives, has been arrested and charged with felony assault, according to a new report.

Police and paramedics responded to a domestic disturbance call at Delaney’s home in Los Angeles around 10 a.m. local time after an argument between Delaney and her partner, James Morgan, turned violent, law enforcement told sources told TMZ.

After they were medically cleared, Delaney was charged with felony assault likely to cause great bodily injury, and Morgan was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, TMZ adds.

Delaney has had prior brushes with the law. In 2002, she pleaded no contest to a reckless-driving charge and was sentenced to two years of probation, fined $300, and ordered to complete a safe-driving course, per Entertainment Weekly. She checked herself into rehab the following year, the magazine added.

Then, in 2024, Delaney was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service and a Mothers Against Drunk Driving program as a diversion following an alleged hit-and-run incident in 2022, according to RadarOnline.com.

Delaney is best known for her Emmy-winning role as Detective Diane Russell on ABC’s NYPD Blue, which followed a run as Jenny Gardner on the network’s daytime drama All My Children.

She reunited with NYPD Blue producer Steven Bochco in 2001 for the short-lived ABC legal drama Philly. She also starred in the first half of CSI: Miami’s first season.

Delaney found longer employment in 2007 with her role on Army Wives: She played Claudia Jay Holden for nearly six seasons of the Lifetime drama.

Since then, Delaney had a months-long run on General Hospital and a four-episode arc on Chicago Fire. And in 2021, she starred in the Lifetime movie The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice.

Delaney told TV Insider in 2020 that she gets hailed by fans for a variety of TV roles. “It really does run the gamut,” she said. “There will always be Jenny fans, and it actually is mostly Jenny fans. But I also get Diane from NYPD Blue and Philly! People ask why that show got canceled after only one season!”