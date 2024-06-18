Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

While Pride Month is typically when networks and streamers drop their new LGBTQ+ content, the television milestones have never been confined to a single month.

From family sitcoms to soap operas to teen dramas, major strides have been made in LGBTQ+ representation on TV, even if it took 50 years to do it. So what were those big leaps forward? Below is a trip through TV history, though it doesn’t include every milestone met because the list has never been longer than it is today.