‘All My Children’ Star Walt Willey Speaks Out on Shock Switch to ‘General Hospital’

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Walt Willey is reprising his All My Children character Jackson Montgomery in a brand new setting, as he is heading to Port Charles next month to join the cast of General Hospital.

As first reported by Soap Opera Digest, Willey will have a brief stint on the long-running daytime drama as Jackson, the character he portrayed on All My Children from 1987 until the series finale in 2011. Exact details regarding Willey’s role in the series remain under wraps for now, but it’s believed Jackson will be providing legal expertise to another character.

Willey confirmed the news of his casting on Facebook, writing, “Been sitting on this one for a while but now I’ve been given the clearance to announce that ‘Jackson Montgomery’ is visiting Port Charles! I’ll be doing a few episodes of ‘General Hospital,’ due to air mid July.”

He continued, “So excited to reprise my character and see and work with old friends! I’ll keep you posted on any details. ‘Jackson’ in Port Charles…who would have thought it? Let me, and ABC, know what you think about it!”

This isn’t the first time Willey has portrayed Jackson in another series besides All My Children. In 1996, he appeared in several episodes of the ABC soap opera The City.

It’s also not the first time an All My Children alum has crossed over to General Hospital. Other former All My Children stars who have made the jump, albeit as new characters, include James Patrick Stuart, Rebecca Budig, Michael E. Knight, and Cameron Mathison.

The upcoming appearance will see Willey reunite with Finola Hughes, who previously appeared as her General Hospital character Anna Devane on All My Children from 2001 to 2003.

Willey most recently starred in the YouTube (and later Prime Video) soap opera Tainted Dreams, playing the character Gregory Ashford. His other credits include The Edge of Night, Another World, As The World Turns, and Ryan’s Hope.