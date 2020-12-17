A New Version of 'All My Children' May Be Coming to Primetime

A couple of All My Children stars are looking to bring the former daytime drama to primetime.

The potential series, Pine Valley (the soap's setting), is in development at ABC, Variety reports. It would follow "a young journalist with a secret agenda [who] comes to expose the dark and murderous history" of the town. As you probably expected, the journalist will become involved in the ongoing Kane and Santos families' feud.

Joining writer Leo Richardson as executive producers on the project are Milojo Productions' Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who played Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos Sr. on the original series. Joining them are Milojo's Albert Bianchini, Andrew Stearn of Andrew Stearn Productions, and original series creator Agnes Nixon's son Robert Nixon. ABC Signature will produce.

The original All My Children aired from 1970 to 2011 on ABC (and briefly returned in 2013). When the cast reunited in May, Walt Willey (Jackson Montgomery) said they'd be up for a reboot. "It's such a wonderful piece of Americana. The fans who loved us so much, and we love them just as much—we'd do it for them," he said.

We'll have to see if it's possible for any of them to return in this version in the works if Pine Valley is picked up to series.