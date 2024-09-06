Donnie Wahlberg Sets Post-‘Blue Bloods’ TV Return With ‘Very Scary People’ Season 6

Blue Bloods may be ending this year, but Donnie Wahlberg is continuing his streak of investigating crime on TV. The actor will return as host of Investigation Discovery‘s true crime docuseries Very Scary People, which begins production on Season 6 this week.

Very Scary People Season 6 will consist of eight episodes hosted and executive-produced by Wahlberg. The series “offers an expansive look into society’s most evil minds, revealing unprecedented insight into their twisted crimes through rare in-depth interviews and remarkable archival footage,” according to the series description.

Season 6 will feature a story about Scott Kimball, a serial killer who acting in the guise of an FBI informant was able to roam freely and undetected for six years; Clarence Heatley, a diabolical kingpin who ran a multi-million-dollar drug operation marked by dozens of vicious murders; and David Matusiewicz, the mastermind behind a warped family unit in which he conspired to kidnap his own kids and unleashed a deadly, pernicious campaign against his ex-wife, per the network.

“I cannot wait to dig in and start filming this next season of Very Scary People,” Wahlberg said in a statement on Friday, September 6. “These stories will leave true crime fans stunned as we unravel the depraved crimes and minds of frightening killers we haven’t considered before.”

“Donnie Wahlberg has firmly established himself as a dynamic voice in the true crime genre, captivating audiences with his riveting storytelling,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of ID. “Donnie’s relentless pursuit of the most gripping stories has been a natural fit for ID and we are excited to deepen our collaboration on Very Scary People, bringing even more compelling episodes to our viewers.”

Wahlberg has been hosting Very Scary People since it first debuted in 2019. A Season 6 premiere date will be announced at a later time. Wahlberg returns as Danny Reagan in Blue Bloods‘ final season, premiering this October on CBS.

Very Scary People is produced for ID by Donnie and Jennifer McCarthy-Wahlberg’s production company, Work Baby, in partnership with Pilgrim Media Group, a division of Lionsgate Alternative Television with executive producers Desma Simon, Leigh Purinton, and Jonathan Baruch. Wahlberg and McCarthy have an overall deal with Lionsgate under which they make original unscripted programming.

Very Scary People, Season 6 Premiere, TBA, Investigation Discovery