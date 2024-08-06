Donnie Wahlberg Gives Hopeful ‘Blue Bloods’ Update After Filming ‘Apparent’ Final Season

Come Join the Reagan Family Dinner For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Blue Bloods Newsletter:

Donnie Wahlberg isn’t convinced he’s seen the end of Blue Bloods.

In a conversation with fans in July, the actor subtly referenced the reports that there is a franchise extension of Blue Bloods in the works with CBS. Though he said he doesn’t “know anything officially,” there are “things in the works,” and he seems hopeful.

Blue Bloods wrapped filming in July, and the final episodes (Season 14 Part 2) are set to air from October through December on Fridays on CBS. Speaking from what appears to be the stage of a New Kids on the Block concert, Wahlberg fielded questions from fans, including one about Blue Bloods (see the video below).

When a fan asked about the final season, Wahlberg replied, “Well, we filmed the apparent last season of Blue Bloods, and it’ll air starting in October. Maybe there’ll be something else after that. I don’t know anything officially yet, but there’s things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen.”

This made the crowd cheer, and then Wahlberg added, “You know I’ll do things after Blue Bloods no matter what.”

Wahlberg gave an impassioned speech on the final day of filming the cop procedural during which he expressed his disbelief that the show was really ending. After the COVID-19 pandemic put the show’s future up in the air and the series survived, Wahlberg said, he has a hard time accepting that they’ve really reached the end now.

“Four years ago we were in this room and none of us knew if we would ever see each other again for a lot worse reasons. Maybe one of the worst days of my life, and I’m sure in a lot of your lives,” he says in the video below. “We didn’t know what was going to happen in this world, and somehow we got another few years together and God willing we’ll get some more time together to do something magical again. I would just be honored to work with any of you again and I pray that that can happen, one way or another, I won’t give up trying. Let’s have a great night together, we f***ing earned it.”

He also praised costar Tom Selleck, saying he was a great leader for the cast over the course of their 14 seasons.

Wahlberg seems hopeful that he could continue playing Danny Reagan in the future. Does this mean he’d be interested in starring in a potential spinoff?