Julie Chrisley Shock as Judge Orders Her to Appear in Court for Resentencing

Despite Julie Chrisley‘s request to appear remotely for her resentencing court date next month, a federal court judge has ordered the locked-up reality star to appear in person at the hearing.

As reported by WSB-TV, a judge has denied Julie’s request to attend the hearing via Zoom call. Last week, the Chrisley Knows Best star’s attorney, Alex Little, filed court documents stating that his client having to travel from FMC Lexington in Kentucky to Atlanta, Georgia, would “impose undue physical hardship on her.”

“Because Mrs. Chrisley is presently in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) outside the state of Georgia, BOP likely would transfer her via the transfer facility in Oklahoma City or place her in a van for a lengthy, multiple-hour trip while shackled to facilitate her appearance in court,” Little said.

He continued, “Either option would remove Mrs. Chrisley from FMC Lexington for an unnecessarily extended period of time and impose undue physical hardship on her.”

“Undersigned counsel has corresponded with Mrs. Chrisley’s case manager at FMC Lexington and confirmed that she can be made available to appear remotely for her hearing via video conference,” Little added in the document. “In this manner, Mrs. Chrisley can participate in the proceedings fully.”

Her court date is scheduled for September 25, 2024, at 10 am in Atlanta, and she will have to appear in person just like a regular inmate.

Julie is currently serving a seven-year federal prison sentence at FMC Lexington after she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted in 2022 for bank fraud and tax evasion.

In June, an appeals court heard arguments for why the Chrisleys should have their sentences reduced. The court accepted Julie’s appeal after a three-judge panel found there was insufficient evidence that Julie was involved with her husband‘s bank fraud scheme since its conception in 2006. However, Todd’s conviction was upheld, and he will continue his 10-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.