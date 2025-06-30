Todd & Julie Chrisley Reveal Plans for Very Different New TV Show

Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from federal prison on May 28 after receiving a pardon from President Donald Trump, and the couple is already planning new television projects.

Speaking on an ABC News Studios special, which aired on Sunday (June 29) on Hulu and Disney+ and will be re-broadcast on Monday (June 30) on Good Morning America, the reality stars revealed they are planning to relocate to South Carolina to open up a hotel.

“You know, I think we will always have a presence in Nashville, but I have a pull for Julie and I to go back to South Carolina — to Charleston — to that area. And we have plans for what we wanna do,” Todd said, per People. “We have hopes of acquiring a hotel — a mansion — there, that we are gonna convert into a hotel, and we’re gonna create a show around that.”

But that isn’t the only TV project the Chrisleys have in the works. Todd also confirmed Lifetime is currently filming a docuseries about his family, which began recording “as soon as [he and Julie] got home” from prison.

The Lifetime series actually began filming before Trump pardoned the stars of Chrisley Knows Best. The show was set to revolve around Todd and Julie’s children, including their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, who had become the legal guardian of her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe, while her parents were incarcerated.

“We obviously, we had been filming, and we had just wrapped filming for all intents and purposes,” Savannah Chrisley revealed during Todd’s May 30 press conference. “And then we get the call that they had been pardoned, so we picked right back up.”

As for Savannah, she revealed during the ABC News Studios special that she’ll be moving out of the family home now that her mom and dad are back. “I’m moving into a condo,” she shared. “And [my parents are] like, ‘Aren’t you gonna miss the house?’ and I’m like, ‘No!’ I’m not gonna miss landscapers. I’m not gonna miss pool people.’”

“I have learned that a house is not a priority to her,” Todd chimed in. “Maintenance is not a priority to her.”

“No, I was raising kids,” Savannah quipped before recalling what her dad said when he first returned to the Nashville home after his two-year stint in prison. “He comes in and is critiquing everything in the house… I was literally fighting for y’all for two and a half years and raising kids; I think the floors are fine.”

Todd and Julie were released from prison on Wednesday, May 28, after being pardoned by President Trump. The reality TV couple had previously been convicted of bank and tax fraud, with Todd sentenced to 12 years at FPC Pensacola and Julie given a seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington.