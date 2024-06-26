Julie Chrisley’s Lawyer Reveals When He Thinks She Will Be Freed From Prison

Julie Chrisley could return home as early as next spring or summer, says he lawyer. The former reality star was originally sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice in June 2022.

In a report by Radar Online, her attorney Jay Surgent said her sentence could be “significantly knocked off by one to two years.” He also believes it’s likely that Julie would go to a halfway house towards the end of her sentence.

Moving to a halfway house would allow Julie to live for the last six months to one year of her sentence in a location closer to her family. She would also be permitted to leave for work and see family, while returning to the facility to sleep at night.

This development comes after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges sent the case to a lower court for resentencing on Friday June 21.

In its ruling on Friday, the three-judge panel upheld the bank fraud conviction of Julie, along with husband Todd and their account Peter Tarantino. However, the judges found there was insufficient evidence that Julie was involved when the scheme began in 2006.

Currently, Julie is serving her prison sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. The facility is an “administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp,” according to the prison’s website.

Since the jury’s original ruling in 2022, her sentence has been reduced by 10 months for good behavior, which brings the Chrisley Knows Best alum’s release date up to June 6, 2028 according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records.

She was initially convicted along with her husband Todd Chrisley for a $30 million bank fraud scheme, involving fraudulent loans, tax evasion, and conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation and is currently serving time at FPC Pensacola, described as a “minimum security federal prison camp.”