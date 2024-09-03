‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Arrested at Zoo For Child Endangerment & Drugs

TLC 1000-lb Sisters reality star Amy Slaton was arrested at a Tennessee zoo on Monday, September 2, for drug possession and child endangerment.

As confirmed by the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department in a Facebook post, police officers responded to calls of a guest reportedly being bitten by a camel at Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo.

“Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle,” the post read.

Slaton and a man named Brian Scott Lovvorn were arrested and charged with illegal possession of schedule I and schedule VI drugs and two counts of child endangerment. Both have been booked at the Crockett County Jail.

“The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence,” the Sheriff’s Department added. “The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”

There is no further information regarding the alleged camel bite.

Slaton is best known for starring in the TLC reality series 1000-lb Sisters, which focuses on the personal lives of Amy and her sister Tammy Slaton. The show revolves around their daily lives and their attempts at weight loss and weight loss surgery.

Last March, Slaton’s husband of four years, Michael Halterman, filed for divorce. The former couple share two children, Gage Deon (4) and Glenn Allen (2).

Speaking to People in December 2023, Slaton said she was focusing on her mental health and raising her two sons following her divorce. She noted that it had been a tough year and that her mental health had been “the worst it’s ever been.”

“And it wasn’t just affecting me; it was affecting Gage and Glenn. So it was just rough,” she revealed.

1,000-lb Sisters wrapped up its fifth season on February 6, 2024. The show is expected to return for a sixth season in 2025.