Fox Dumps ‘Rescue HI-Surf’ for ‘The Floor’ in Post-Super Bowl Shakeup

Fox has announced an unexpected schedule change for its 2024-2025 slate, affecting its most high-stakes evening, Sunday, February 9, 2025, the night of Super Bowl LIX.

Previously, the coveted post-game slot went to the new series Rescue: HI-Surf, hoping to tide in new viewers with a special episode. Now, Rob Lowe’s game show The Floor is rushing the field—or floor—after the big game.

The sudden switch was announced via press release on Monday (November 18). Ariel Kebbel’s new action-packed drama series will be pushed to Monday, February 10 at 10:00 p.m., while the Season 3 premiere of The Floor will receive the network’s highly-eyeballed airtime instead.

“Immediately following The Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 9 is the Season 3 premiere of FOX’s ultimate quiz show The Floor, hosted by Rob Lowe,” the press release reads. “In the series, which ranks as the #1 game show for the second consecutive season, 100 contestants face-off in duels on a giant grid of squares representing their personal field of trivia expertise. The winner of each timed head-to-head trivia battle takes control of their opponent’s square, while the loser goes home. Only one player will dominate The Floor and walk away with a life-changing cash prize.”

The press release continued, “Riding a wave of ratings momentum that followed by FOX Sports’ presentation of the World Series, the John Wells lifeguard drama series Rescue: HI-Surf brings gridiron energy to Hawaii’s North Shore on Monday, Feb. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). In this action-packed, explosive episode, Sonny (Robbie Magasiva), Em (Arielle Kebbel) and the Ocean Safety team face their most dangerous rescue yet when a literal minefield is discovered on the ocean floor, while a hugely popular influencer will do anything to capture viral content for her massive following.”

The rest of Season 3 of The Floor will air Wednesdays at 9:00-10:00 p.m. starting on February 18, 2025. Meanwhile, Rescue Hi-Surf will premiere on Monday, January 20 at 9:00-10:00 p.m. and the rest of Season 1 will also air in that time slot. This includes the “Super Week” special episode originally planned for after the Super Bowl.

According to Deadline, there were two main factors in the decision, which was surprising since the new surf series was set to follow the Super Bowl back in May. One was that The Floor has performed stronger with younger demos and families: “Ultimately, Fox brass decided the Super Bowl would be a better platform to launch the new season of The Floor, trying to bring in untapped family viewing to the show while keeping Rescue HI-Surf‘s regular schedule.”

The other reason was, according to the outlet, that the game show is fully a Fox entity. “The Floor is fully owned by Fox; Rescue HI-Surf comes from Warner Bros. TV, which is co-producing with Fox Entertainment.”

Check out Fox’s Super Bowl week premieres below:

Sunday, February 9

6:30 p.m.: Super Bowl LIX

After Super Bowl: The Floor (Season 3 Premiere)

Monday, February 10:

9:00 p.m.: Rescue: HI-Surf (“Super Week” special episode)

Wednesday, February 12:

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Season 13 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: The Floor (Time Period Premiere)

Thursday, February 13

8:00 p.m.: Next Level Chef (Season 4 Premiere)