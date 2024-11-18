One Tree Hill‘s Paul Teal has died. The actor known for playing Josh in the series was 35 years old.

Teal died on Friday, November 15, according to his fiancée, fellow performer Emilia Torello, who shared the news via social media. Per Torello, Teal died after an undisclosed health battle which Torello references in her touching tribute.

“The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024,” Torello posted on Instagram. “Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail.”

“While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day,” Torello continued. “The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever.”

Teal played Josh in the seventh season of One Tree Hill, appearing across several episodes. His other television credits include roles in Good Behavior, Shots Fired, Dynasty, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Outer Banks, American Rust, The Staircase, and George & Tammy.

Following the news of his death, One Tree Hill‘s Bethany Joy Lenz paid tribute to Teal, citing her work with him during the production of The Notebook musical in the 2000s. “My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh, and kind heart made you want to be near him,” Lenz wrote on Instagram.

“I worked closely with Paul for months when he played Noah in my and @ronaniello musical production of The Notebook,” Lenz continued. “He was shy and funny and so so comfortable on stage. Wow. Like his second skin. You couldn’t take your eyes off him. Later, I was giddy to be directing an episode of One Tree Hill where I’d get to cast a new recurring character, Josh – the sleazy movie star. With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part. He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous.”

