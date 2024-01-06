‘Griselda,’ ‘Masters of the Air,’ ‘Role Play’ & More Must-Stream January Titles

TV Insider Staff
Comments
'Griselda,' 'Masters of the Air,' and 'Role Play' make TV Insider's Top 25 titles to stream in January 2024
Netflix; Apple TV+; Prime Video
Are you eager to start the new year off right with a cozy binge? January is filled with various options across several streaming platforms ranging from must-see films to TV.

We’re lending a helping hand with our Top 25 roundup of titles to stream in January 2024. Among the highlights are Netflix‘s Griselda, Apple TV+‘s war epic Masters of the Air, Peacock‘s Ted prequel, and the Prime Video film Role Play. Scroll down for a comprehensive roundup and let us know what you’re planning to stream as we kick off the new year.

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s January 2024 issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage on Vanderpump Rules, The Sopranos‘ Anniversary, and more streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

Sofia Vergara in 'Griselda'
Netflix

1. Griselda

Premieres Thursday, January 25, Netflix

“She was larger than life,” star and executive producer Sofía Vergara told us of Griselda Blanco, the notorious 1970s drug queenpin she portrays. Blanco’s rise to power is violent, but as they say, well-behaved women rarely make history.

Kaley Cuoco in 'Role Play'
Prime Video

2. Role Play

Arrives Friday, January 12, Prime Video

Shades of True Lies: Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) stars as a suburban wife who informs her hubby (Lawmen: Bass ReevesDavid Oyelowo) that she’s actually a killer for hire.

Seth McFarlane as voice of Ted-'Ted
Peacock

3. Ted

Premieres Thursday, January 11, Peacock

The cussin’, carousing stuffed animal from those big-screen Mark Wahlberg comedies gets his origin story told in a funny series that tests the limits of what a toy should be able to do. We’re growling with laughter already.

'Masters of the Air' - Callum Turner as Major John Egan, Anthony Boyle as Lieutenant Harry Crosby, Nate Mann as Major Robert Rosenthal, Raff Law as Sergeant Ken Lemmons, Barry Keoghan as Lieutenant Curtis Biddick, and Austin Butler as Major Gale Cleven
AppleTV

4. Masters of the Air

Arrives Friday, January 26, Apple TV+

Strap in! Austin Butler (Elvis) flies a legendary real-life Air Force unit into WWII history in this gripping nine-parter.

Margot Robbie in 'Babylon'
Paramount Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

5. Babylon

Available now, MGM+

Before she was Barbie, Margot Robbie was an “It Girl” with an all-too-troubled side in this dark dramedy about the rise and fall of several sordid characters in 1920s Hollywood.

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in 'Being The Ricardos'
Glen Wilson / Amazon

6. Being the Ricardos

Streaming now, Prime Video

This slightly fictionalized biopic of TV pioneers Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz hits like a dose of Vitameatavegamin thanks to award-worthy turns by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod of 'Married to Real Estate'
HGTV

7. Married to Real Estate

Available now, Max

Married hosts Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson bring the love to Round 3 of helping families find and fix up their dream homes.

Olivia Colman in 'Broadchurch'
Colin Hutton / ITV/BBC America / Courtesy: Everett Collection

8. Broadchurch

Available now, Plex 

Grim but so absorbing, this 2013–17 British mystery balances a heart-breaking murder case with unforgettable performances from Olivia Colman and several other stars. 

Kim Yun-jee, Billy Magnussen, Úrsula Corberó, Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio in 'Lift'
Christopher Barr/Netflix

9. Lift

Premieres Friday, January 12, Netflix

Bring the Dramamine! Kevin Hart leads this high-flying action movie about a group of thieves, each with a particular set of skills, who get drafted by the government to steal a half billion in gold. And they’ve got to do it midflight! 

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Maynem'
©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Available January, MGM+

The heroes in a half shell are back in action in a new movie!

Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan in 'The Family Plan'
AppleTV

11. The Family Plan

Recently available, Apple TV+

Mark Wahlberg is a retired assassin and Michelle Monaghan is his unsuspecting wife in this new thrilling comedy.

Aan Cumming in 'The Traitors'
Euan Cherry/Peacock

12. The Traitors

Premieres Friday, January 12, Peacock

The craftiest mystery competition on TV returns with host Alan Cumming welcoming 21 reality-TV alums and other famous faces to a Scottish castle.

Tom Hiddleston in 'The Night Manger'
Des Willie/AMC/courtesy Everett Collection

13. The Night Manager

Available now, Britbox

In this take on John le Carré’s novel, Loki’s Tom Hiddleston is riveting as an ex-soldier turned hotel staffer recruited to foil an arms dealer.

Violett Beane in 'Death and Other Details'
HULU

14. Death and Other Details

Arrives Tuesday, January 16, Hulu

Take a splash of Agatha Christie, a slice of Knives Out, and a ton of style, set it on a cruise ship and you have a wonderfully labyrinthine murder mystery with Mandy Patinkin, Violett Beane, and many more, plus as many surprises as suspects.

Armand Assante in 'The Odyssey'
Hallmark Entertainment /Everett Collection

15. The Odyssey

Available now, Crackle

Armand Assante embarks on a journey of epic proportions.

Benjamin Wainwright and Harriet Slater in 'Belgravia the Next Chapter'
Carnival Film & Television Limited

16. Belgravia: The Next Chapter

Premieres Sunday, January 14, MGM+

A whole new posse of posh Londoners are falling in love and climbing the social ladder when the period drama returns with a time jump to 1871. 

Jon Hamm-'Grimsburg'
FOX

17. Grimsburg

Premieres Monday, January 8, Hulu

Jon Hamm lends his voice to this animated sitcom as a detective without a clue. 

David Holmes and Daniel Radcliffe in 'David Holmes the Boy Who Lived'
MAX

18. David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived

Available now, Max

Daniel Radcliffe celebrates the magical friendship he shares with his Harry Potter stunt double, who was paralyzed while filming Deathly Hallows: Part 1, in this deeply personal and moving documentary. 

'Love has Won the Cult of Mother God'
MAX

19. Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God

Streaming now, Max

If you think a story that begins with the discovery of a corpse wrapped in Christmas lights can’t get more unhinged, this docuseries about a cult leader will prove you wrong!

Val Kilmer in 'Top Secret'
Paramount / Courtesy: Everett Collection

20. Top Secret!

Available now, Pluto TV

Val Kilmer’s 1984 cult classic is a slapstick showcase of comedy and deadpan perfection. 

The Farads
Prime Video

21. The Farads

Recently available, Prime Video

A young man learns the high cost of chasing his dreams when he discovers the woman he likes is connected to one of the biggest arms-dealing families in Spain.

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock in 'The Lost City'
Kimberley French / Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

22. The Lost City

Available now, MGM+

A romantic adventure with Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock!

Tammy and Amanda in '1000 lb Sisters'
MAX

23. 1000-lb Sisters

Recently available, Max

Season 5 of the reality series finds Tammy and Amy dealing with more weighty issues. 

Mike Epps and Kyra Robinson-Epps in 'Buying Back The Block'
HGTV

24. Buying Back the Block

Available now, Max

Comic Mike Epps and his producer wife Kyra buy and renovate rundown homes. 

Akash Chandani and Krish Chandani of 'Twin Love'
Prime Video

25. Twin Love

Streaming now, Prime Video

Don’t adjust your screen. You’re not seeing double. It’s just a fun twist on dating shows.

