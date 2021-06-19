‘New Amsterdam’ & More Episode-Ending Kisses We Love (VIDEO)

If you love TV relationships, there’s nothing quite like the build-up to a kiss (first or otherwise). Even better (or worse, depending on your perspective) when it comes near or at the end of the episode, nothing quite sticks with you like that moment.

And for New Amsterdam fans, the 2020-2021 season ended with one of those as the NBC medical drama finally went all in on that irresistible chemistry and Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) ran to Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman). Our only complaint? Helen closing the door just as they kissed.

But thanks to that moment, we’re taking a look at other episode-ending kisses we love below. (Note: We’re using “episode-ending” a bit loosely here, to mean “at least close to the end of an episode.”)

Upton & Halstead (Chicago P.D., “Tender Age”)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

It only took a job offer from the FBI for partners Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) to get together. “I don’t want to take it because of you,” she told him. “I’m better with you as my partner,” though she admitted, “it’s been a long time since I saw you as just my partner.” How could he not kiss her after that?

Doug & Carol (ER, “One More for the Road” and “Such Sweet Sorrow”)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Sorry, but we can’t pick between these two kisses that reunited Dr. Doug Ross (George Clooney) and nurse Carol Hathaway (Julianna Margulies). In the first, the two got back together when he was waiting for her after she went on a date with someone else. In the second, she left behind Chicago to join him in Seattle. (We can’t help but think of her running through the airport every time we hear Don Henley’s “Taking You Home.”)

Monica & Chandler (Friends, “The One After Ross Says Rachel”)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Only in London, friends Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) declared after they hooked up at her brother Ross’ (David Schwimmer) wedding. But once back in New York, he decided he was “still on London time,” and “that counts,” she assured him. And so began the best love story of the NBC comedy. (Sorry, Ross and Rachel.)

Rachel & Ross (Friends, “The One Where Ross Finds Out”)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Who would’ve thought that a scene that started with “I didn’t get a cat” would lead to Ross and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) fighting then her struggling to unlock the door to Central Perk? But hey, the result is what matters: the couple’s first kiss.

Luke & Lorelai (Gilmore Girls, “So… Good Talk”)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Lorelai’s (Lauren Graham) relationships were … messy, to say the least, on Gilmore Girls. And yes, that includes hers with Luke (Scott Patterson). But who can deny how memorable it was to watch Luke walk with purpose into her house to kiss her when they got back together in Season 5? (Sadly, that wasn’t the last time they were apart.)

Max & Helen (New Amsterdam, “Death Begins in Radiology”)

Despite the Season 3 finale starting off with a pair of (very) flirty voicemails, Helen seemed to take a step back upon seeing Max’s reaction to losing his wedding ring. (His wife died in the Season 2 premiere.) But then he chose to take his ring off and hurried back to her. Cue the kiss!

Bloom & Leyla (New Amsterdam, “Radical”)

It took significantly less time for the roommates — Bloom invited Leyla to live with her after helping her sneak into the hospital to stay there — to share their first kiss on the NBC medical drama (Season 3, Episode 10). “It felt normal. I’m not used to normal or real,” Bloom confessed after Leyla had surprised her with a kiss to kick off the episode.

Leslie & Ben (Parks and Recreation, “Road Trip”)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Leslie (Amy Poehler) and Ben (Adam Scott) may have tried to deny their attraction so as to not get into trouble at work, but that could only last so long. “Uh-oh,” she said after, but we just cheered.

Harvey & Donna (Suits, “Harvey”)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

It wasn’t until the Season 8 finale that Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) finally got together (11:54 in the video above). No words were needed. (And we can thank Katherine Heigl’s Samantha for spurring him into action.)