Jazz Jennings is sharing a personal update on her weight loss journey as the TLC star revealed she has lost “almost 100 pounds” over the past two years.

In a social media post shared on August 26th, the lead of I Am Jazz wrote, “Two years later and almost 100 pounds lighter! I’m so proud of my progress and want to thank my family, friends, and all who supported me in getting there!”

“Good health is not a certificate you display,” she added, “it is a constant effort! I still have room for improvement, but I am more motivated and inspired than I’ve been in years. Let’s keep it going!”

The video attached to the caption features a clip of Jazz running and exercising two years ago when she began her health journey juxtaposed with similar videos from 2024, showcasing her improvement.

The 23-year-old reality TV personality has been chronicling her journey on social media for some time. Earlier this year in January, Jazz posted a video of herself and her dad running together, captioning it, “My dad is the BEST. So supportive and empathetic. Thanks for always being there for me. Now I just have to be consistent in order to reach my health goals!”

Jazz became a household name with the debut of TLC’s hit reality series I Am Jazz which began in 2015. The show started out when Jennings was a teen navigating high school, but her journey was different because she also happens to be transgender.

In addition to her series, Jennings is an activist for LGBTQ+ rights and a YouTuber who has connected with a wide audience. I Am Jazz‘s eighth and most recent season concluded its run in 2023.