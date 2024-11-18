‘Yellowstone’: Beth & Rip Flashback Scene Divides and Confuses Fans

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Yellowstone viewers were divided after Sunday’s (November 17) episode aired a flashback scene featuring Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly).

The episode began with an unexpected flashback that took place at the 6666 Ranch in Texas before John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was found dead. Costner’s character was killed off in the opening moments of last week’s season premiere.

After the opening moments, the episode then jumped forward to the present day, back to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana after Dutton was killed. While many fans loved the scene between Beth and Rip and the focus on their relationship, they were also confused and frustrated by the jumping around in time.

“These time jumps in Yellowstone this season are so f****** confusing. I don’t give a s*** about Texas,” wrote one X user.

“So did anyone else notice that Rip and Beth managed to somehow end up back in Montana when in the previous scene they were both in a hotel in Texas? Please don’t be another GOT [Game of Thrones] and start not making sense at the end. We love this show!!” added another.

“This season of Yellowstone is completely lost. They should have just shut it down when Costner bailed,” said one viewer.

Another added, “I’m not a fan of this bouncing around timeline s*** with Yellowstone tonight.”

“They need to speed this up. It’s too much filler!! Stop wasting our time,” wrote another.

“This back and forwards s*** is doing my head in. Rips back at home hugging Beth, then back at 6666 with rattle snakes, then in a speak easy, then back at the ranch with Beth, like what the f***? How are we supposed to follow the timeline???” said one fan.

However, others praised the focus on Beth and Rip, two of the show’s most popular characters.

“Very enjoyable to see RIP and BETH the focus of #yellowstone now. The Power Couple we didn’t know we needed but absolutely love seeing together,” said one commenter.

“I love Beth and Rip’s shorthand, they both have a lot of baggage and trauma (who would want them but each other?) but the writers always did a good job of showing them stronger together than apart,” added another.

“Love seeing Beth and Rip happy,” said another.

Another added, “I really need them to make a Beth and Rip spinoff.”

“The love story of Rip and Beth is my favorite,” wrote another.

What did you think of Sunday’s episode of Yellowstone? Are you enjoying the flashbacks? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.