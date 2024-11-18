‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Mourn Death of Show Legend Bruce Seymour

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Former Super Jeopardy! winner Bruce Seymour, who won a total of $305,989 on the iconic game show, has died. He was 77.

According to a Legacy.com obituary, Seymour passed away on September 18, 2024, following a seven-week battle with a COVID infection. He was described as been in “excellent health” prior to his infection.

Long-time Jeopardy! fans will remember Seymour for his appearance on the show back in 1987, where he won four consecutive games. He later returned for the 1988 Tournament of Champions, losing in the quarter-finals. He appeared again in 1990 for Super Jeopardy!, a one-time summer-long tournament involving 36 former champions.

Seymour won the Super Jeopardy! championship prize of $250,000. This victory brought his overall Jeopardy! prize money winnings to a massive $305,989, which, at the time, was the most any contestant had won.

The prize money allowed Seymour to research his interest in the life of 19th-century stage performer Lola Montez. After traveling the world in pursuit of that research, Seymour released a book, Lola Montez, A Life, in 1996. He also wrote several articles on travel and opera for various publications.

Born in Indianapolis, Seymour attended Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, where he was editor-in-chief of The Lawrentian and assistant general manager of the college radio station. He graduated with a major in political science in 1968 before enlisting in the Air Force, where he served as a supply officer at Malmstrom AFB, Great Falls, Montana.

He received an early discharge in 1972 at the end of the Vietnam War and began traveling the world. He returned to the U.S. in 1973, where he started law school at the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco. He graduated and was admitted to the California bar in 1977.

Seymour briefly practiced law with his brother before setting off on a driving journey around the U.S. to visit the graves and libraries of every president. After returning to California, he accepted an offer from an old law school classmate and his wife to become a live-in jack of all trades at their newly purchased 70-year-old home in Piedmont.

In 2007, Seymour moved on to the Peace Corps, where he was assigned a position in Ukraine. He was medically discharged by the Peace Corps after developing cataracts. Seymour returned to San Francisco and worked as an attorney for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services until he retired in 2016 and continued his passion for traveling the world.

“Throughout his life and wherever he traveled, Bruce made many friends with whom he continued to communicate until his death,” the obit reads. “Although he never married, perhaps disappointing some of his lady friends, he realized that his desire to continue traveling as long he was able, at the lowest cost and with the fewest possible belongings were unsuited to any stable commitment. He was determined to do it his way, and he did until the end.”

After the news of Seymour’s passing became public, several Jeopardy! fans took to social media to share their comments and condolences.

“What a fabulous life, in so many ways. He wrote the book on Lola Montez! RIP, sweet man,” wrote one Reddit commenter.

“Wow! A legend,” said another.

“What a life well lived!! Incredible!” another added.

Another wrote, “Ah man RIP. Sad we never got to see him return to the show.”

“That’s a heck of an obituary. What life! RIP, Champ,” said one fan.

Seymour is survived by his older brother, James, and his wife, Carol King; his younger sister, Katherine, and her husband, Scott Ward; his family, Bruce, Ellen, Brian, and Emily Gilmore; Brian’s wife, Leslie, and their five children; and many, many friends throughout the world.

