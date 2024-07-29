Heartbroken Lana Condor Reveals Her Mom Has Died – Fans React

In an emotional tribute shared on social media, Lana Condor revealed that her mother, Mary Condor, passed away “a few days ago.”

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star penned a lengthy, heartfelt message dedicated to her late mother alongside a photo of herself as a toddler with her mom.

“My beautiful beautiful mama, I’m laying here thinking about everything I want to say to you, how to put into words the sheer devastation of losing you and how it has carved me out and left me lost,” Lana wrote.

She continued, “I keep thinking you just went out to run a quick errand, maybe you’re grabbing that smoked salmon dip we both love and that you’ll be right back, or that you just missed my call because you didn’t have your phone on you because you preferred to be present in the moment and look up instead of down.”

“I keep thinking that you’ll call me right back. I keep thinking that I still have you here. I want, I need, you to know that every good thing I am, is because of you,” Lana continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lanacondor

The Boo, Bitch actress went on to list the lessons her mother taught her over the years, including, “how to love the world and others as if there was no such thing as hate,” “to always trust my gut and run fiercely with my instincts,” and “[to have] empathy, in a world that needs much more of it.”

“You infused our world with so much joy and warmth and color that I fear the sunrises will always now feel somewhat muted because you aren’t here to watch them with me, like we always loved to do,” Lana continued.

She wrote that she hopes her mom is “running in the wind” and has found “all the answers to your everlasting curiosity.”

“I miss you with my whole soul. I used to say ‘I love you more than you could possibly ever know,’ I hope now, wherever you are, that you know. You found me first, and I pray with everything that I am, that you’ll find me again,” Lana concluded.

Lana and her brother Arthur were adopted by Mary and her husband, Bob, from an orphanage in Vietnam when Lana was four months old.

Fans flooded Lana’s Instagram comments with condolences and well wishes.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending you so much love and hope,” wrote one commenter.

Another added, “I am so sorry for your loss Lana. Sending you all the love and prayers to you and your family.”

“I’m so sorry for your lost, I also recently lost my mom. It’s the most painful feeling in the world,” said another.

Actress Kerry Washington commented, “Sending love and prayers.”

Meanwhile, Lana’s To All The Boys co-star, Madeleine Arthur, wrote, “I love you so much sister. Your mom was such a wonderfully special woman and will be in our hearts forever. Big hugs to you, Anthony, your Dad and Arthur.”