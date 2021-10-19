‘To All the Boys’ TV Spinoff ‘XO, Kitty’ Starring Anna Cathcart Coming to Netflix

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is set to become Netflix’s first original movie to have its own spinoff series, as Anna Cathcart will reprise her role in the dramedy XO, Kitty.

Cathcart played teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey in the popular YA trilogy, based on the New York Times best-selling book series by Jenny Han. She starred opposite Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, and John Corbett.

The ten-episode series sees Kitty move halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend. Soon, the girl that thinks she knows everything about love realizes that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

Han co-wrote the pilot with her frequent collaborator Siobhan Vivian. Han also co-showruns with GLOW exec producer and writer Sascha Rothchild. Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment serves as exec producer alongside Han and Rothchild.

To All The Boys was a huge hit for Netflix, with the streamer citing it as one of its “most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing.” The film follows shy high school student Lara (Condor) whose life is thrown into chaos when her secret love letters to every boy she’s ever loved are mysteriously sent out.

Canadian native Cathcart got her big break after her first TV audition when she was chosen to play the lead role of Agent Olympia in the Emmy Award-winning PBS children’s series, Odd Squad. The role landed her a Canadian Screen Award as well as a Daytime Emmy nomination. She went on to join the lead cast of Disney’s hit musical Descendants as Dizzy before landing her show-stealing role as Kitty in To All The Boys.

Cathcart’s other credits include the lead of Brat TV’s Zoe Valentine, Molly in Disney Channel’s movie Spin, Young Drizella in the long-running TV drama Once Upon a Time, and Anna in the Disney Channel series Fast Layne. She also voices Lop in the animated Star Wars: Visions anthology.

