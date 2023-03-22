Anna Cathcart is ready to take the spotlight as youngest Song Covey sister, Kitty in Netflix’s first look at To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff, XO, Kitty.

Set to premiere Thursday, May 18, the young adult romantic comedy series is heading overseas as Kitty sets her sights on boarding school abroad in Korea. As viewers will recall, the To All the Boys movie series was based on Jenny Han‘s (The Summer I Turned Pretty) books focusing on the romance between Kitty’s older sister Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinskey (Noah Centineo).

Now, after helping set Lara Jean and Peter up, 16-year-old Kitty is eager to follow her own love story in this 1o-episode spinoff set four years after the last To All the Boys movie. The main character energy is apparent in the first look clip released by Netflix, above, as Kitty works to convince her father Dr. Covey (John Corbett) and step-mom Trina (Sarayu Blue) to let her attend the Korean Independent School of Seoul, a.k.a. KISS where’s she’s been accepted with a scholarship her late mother once utilized.

Leaving behind Portland, Oregon, she’ll be introduced to new characters among which are fellow students Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee), Yuri (Gia Kim), and Q (Anthony Keyvan). Additionally, Peter Thurnwald, Michael K. Lee, and Lost‘s Yunjin Kim will portray faculty at KISS.

“For us, it was about giving Kitty the chance to really explore her inner self and to offer that peek into what she’s thinking. To All the Boys is centered around Lara Jean, and we’re really in her head. Kitty is obviously a side character to that story. So we don’t know what she’s thinking. We could guess, because Kitty definitely wears her emotions and her thoughts on her sleeve, and she says whatever she thinks,” creator Han shared with Netflix’s TUDUM.

“That was the most fun part of exploring this character: She’s not so in her head. She will say the first thing that comes to mind. Kitty is definitely a living-out-loud kind of a character.”

XO, Kitty is helmed by Han who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Sacha Rothchild. Get a taste of what’s to come with the first look clip and photos, above, and stay tuned for more on XO, Kitty as we approach the premiere date.

XO, Kitty, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 18, Netflix