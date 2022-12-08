Céline Dion Reveals She Has Incurable Neurological Disease ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’

Céline Dion shared an emotional video message on social media on Thursday, December 8, where she revealed she has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition.

“As you know, I’ve always been an open book, and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” the multi-time Grammy winner said in the video. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

She continued, “Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome, which affects 1 in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having.”

Stiff person syndrome causes progressive rigidity and stiffness, primarily affecting the truncal muscles, and can cause spasms, resulting in postural deformities. Symptoms include chronic pain and impaired mobility.

The Canadian singer went on to talk about how the condition affects her, stating, “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

As a result, Dion announced that she has had to cancel her European tour, which was set to resume in February 2023. However, she explained how she is working with doctors and professionals to try and slow the progression of the disease.

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better, and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me help,” she shared. “I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle.”

A tear-eyed Dion then addressed her fans directly, telling them, “For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment, and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery. This is my focus, and I’m doing everything I can to recuperate.”

Dion’s health issues became public knowledge back in January after she canceled the North American dates of her Courage world tour. This came just three months after she had to back out of her Las Vegas comeback residency over the same health issue.

“I want to thank you so much for your wishes and love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me,” Dion concluded. “Take care of yourselves. Be well. I love you guys so much, and I really hope I can see you again real soon.”