Grammys 2024 Draws Nearly 17 Million Viewers, Up 34% From Last Year

The 66th Grammys garnered a 34 percent increase in viewership compared to last year, reaching an average of 16.9 million viewers, marking its most successful ceremony since the 2020 pandemic.

With Live +3-day viewership projections, the audience is expected to surpass 17 million viewers. As a result, the Grammy Awards maintains its status as the leading music awards show for 18 years in a row, according to CBS and Paramount+.

On Paramount+, live viewership for the Grammy Awards achieved its highest-ever numbers, surging by an impressive 173 percent compared to the previous year.

The peak quarter-hour of the broadcast, commencing at 9:45 p.m., drew the show’s largest audience, with 18.3 million viewers. The segment featured Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Jon Batiste, and Fantasia Barrino leading the poignant In Memoriam tribute.

The 66th Grammy Awards dominated social media, accumulating a staggering 62.6 billion potential impressions and securing its position as the top social entertainment event of 2024 so far. The hashtag #Grammys trended in the top 10 in the U.S. for 12 hours, reaching the pinnacle at number 1. Virtually all of the night’s trending topics were directly related to the Grammys.

As of February 5, the day following the ceremony, 56.4 million social video clips featuring Grammys content were viewed.

Other highlights of Sunday’s show included Tracy Chapman’s first public appearance in years, joined by Luke Combs to sing her hit song “Fast Car”; Celine Dion surprising the crowd by presenting Taylor Swift the Album of the Year award over a year after revealing her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis; and Miley Cyrus’ first two Grammy wins.

CBS specifies that the broadcast and streaming details are derived from Nielsen time zone-adjusted fast national and Out of Home ratings for Sunday, February 5, supplemented by internal data. Additionally, CBS clarifies that the potential impressions provided estimate the number of individuals who might have viewed posts related to this topic. NetBase calculates potential impressions by considering the followers/fans of original posts and followers/fans of engagements.