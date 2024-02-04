Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift Snubs Celine Dion After Winning Fourth Album of the Year

As the 2024 Grammys came to a close following the evening’s final performance from Billy Joel, Celine Dion presented Album of the Year to Taylor Swift, marking her fourth win in the category, a history-making feat at the prestigious awards show.

After Dion celebrated all the nominees and reminded viewers of her honor of presenting Album of the Year after winning herself in 1997, she opened the envelope. She chuckled before announcing Taylor Swift’s Midnights.

See the moment, including Swift’s reaction, in the video below.

Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year for the 4th time at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/DDVmIwrGu7 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

Although it was a big win for Swift and her team, many believe she snubbed Dion, as she took the reward without much acknowledgment from her presenter.

Several people on X (formerly Twitter) took notice of the moment with a few choice words.

“Taylor Swift fully ignoring Celine Dion like the disrespect even Celine was like… que?,” one user posted.

“We’ll jave an excuse for this int he next 10 minutes,” another person responded.

Previously in the night, she won the award for Best Pop Vocal album and announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, would arrive on April 19, right before the In Memorium tribute.

The artist behind Midnights received six Grammy Award nominations at the CBS Sunday show. Prior to this event, Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Taylor Swift had each secured Album of the Year three times. Sinatra was the initial recipient of consecutive wins, while Wonder achieved all three awards within a span of four years.

Taylor Swift fully ignoring Celine Dion like the disrespect even Celine was like… que? pic.twitter.com/sO3TSu9K0k — Chris Murphy (@christress) February 5, 2024

Horrible!! #TaylorSwift Didn’t Even Acknowledge Celine Dion! Everyone Knows How Celine’s Health Has Been Deteriorating With No Prognosis Of Recovery!For Celine To Be There To Present Was A Once In A Lifetime Event #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/6gb4ls8xou — Hailey Graces Daddy (@HaileyGracesDad) February 5, 2024