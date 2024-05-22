Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Bachelorette Season 21 is ready to give us the ultimate summer romance. The ABC dating series will return with Jenn Tran looking for a second chance at love.

The first promo for Season 21 dropped on May 22, and Jenn wants to play the game of love once more. After inserting a heart-shaped coin into a claw machine, she presses the “Fall in Love” button. Jenn finds herself inside the machine with stuffed toy versions of men and red roses all around her. She chooses to grab a red rose before being lifted up by the claw. “The power is in her hands,” the sign onscreen reads.

From more information about the Season 21 star to what we know about Jenn’s suitors, scroll down to get the latest updates about the new season of The Bachelorette.

Who is the star of The Bachelorette Season 21?

Jenn was announced as the leading lady of The Bachelorette Season 21 during The Bachelor Season 28 After the Final Rose special in March 2024. The 26-year-old is The Bachelorette’s first Asian American lead. Jenn was previously a contestant during Joey Graziadei‘s season of The Bachelor. She was eliminated in Week 7 just before Joey’s hometown dates.

“I feel so so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette in this franchise,” Jenn said on the After the Final Rose special. “Growing up, I’ve always wanted to see Asian representation on TV. And I feel like it was really sparse. Any time Asians were in the media, it was to fill a supporting character role, to fulfill some sort of stereotype, and I felt really boxed in by that because I was like, ‘I don’t see myself on screen. I don’t see myself as a main character.'”

ABC describes Jenn as “a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant. The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is. When she’s not studying, Tran loves reading, paddleboarding, and traveling whenever she has the chance.”

Jenn was one of the top contenders for The Bachelorette leading up to the big reveal. Season 28 runner-up Daisy Kent turned down the opportunity. Fellow season 28 star Maria Georgas revealed that she was offered the role, but she ultimately declined.

“She is the most perfect Bachelorette in my eyes,” Maria said about Jenn on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I couldn’t think of anyone better to do this. She was so ready for it, and that was enough for me to kind of say, yeah, it’s not my time. It was a hard time because everyone was so wanting this for me, but I just needed to be home with my family and friends and take that time off, to be honest.”

When will The Bachelorette Season 21 premiere?

The Bachelorette Season 21 premieres on Monday, July 8, at 8/7c on ABC. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Hulu.

Who are Jenn’s suitors?

ABC hasn’t unveiled the official Season 21 cast list yet, but the network did give a glimpse at 28 of her potential suitors in April 2024. The possible contestants are from all over the United States and Canada.

One of the potential suitors, Aaron Erb, has a connection to Bachelor Nation already. His brother is The Bachelorette Season 16 alum Noah Erb, who is now engaged to The Bachelor Season 25 alum Abigail Heringer.

The Bachelorette, Season 21 Premiere, July 8, 8/7c, ABC