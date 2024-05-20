‘Bachelorette’ Star Ryan Sutter Gives Update on Marriage to Trista After Cryptic Social Media Posts

The Final Rose For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelorette Newsletter:

Bachelorette alumni Trista and Ryan Sutter are doing “fine,” despite fans expressing concern over a series of cryptic posts on social media. The posts in question revealed that Trista has been “inaccessible” to their family since before Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, Ryan wrote on an Instagram post, “Trista is fine. We are fine. We’re great. Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family’s support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us.”

“I miss her. We miss her,” he added.

The day before, the 49-year-old former football player shared a message that expressed how much he missed his wife, accompanied by a black-and-white selfie of himself.

“I really wish I could talk to you,” read Ryan’s caption. “Ask you how you’re doing? How was your day. I’d really like to hear your voice – just for a minute. So many times I’ve called without much to say, not realizing how lucky I was or how much I’d miss the opportunity if it were gone. I want to know how you’re doing. I want to support and encourage and cheer you on. I want to be there for you. But I can’t. And that’s ok cause I know you need this time – time to discover yourself again.”

This post followed the initial cryptic message posted by Ryan on May 11 that revealed that he and their children, 16-year-old Maxwell and 15-year-old Blakesley, weren’t spending Mother’s Day with Trista either.

“They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder,” he wrote on Instagram on May 11. “I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman. She is the love of my life and my best friend. I cannot imagine loving her any more or any more fondly. But I guess we’re gonna find out….I miss her already.”

“I know you wish you were here for Mother’s Day. We wish you were too. But sometimes being a mom means letting go of their hands, granting independence and stimulating their courageous spirit.”

Ryan continued, “Sometimes you have to go away so they know you’ll come back, that your love is not limited by distance or difficulty or time. Sometimes you have to do what you sometimes have to do. We’re proud of you mama pajama for everything you do for us, near or far.”

It’s not clear where Trista is right now, but Ryan clarified that he never meant to “deceive” or “mislead anyone” with his previous posts.

Ryan and Trista met on the first season of the The Bachelorette in 2003 and got married that December in a televised wedding special. The couple was last seen together in January when they made an appearance with their children at the Golden Bachelor wedding of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.