Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jenn Tran has been named the new star of The Bachelorette Season 21, and ABC has given Bachelor Nation fans a first glimpse at her potential suitors. The network revealed photos of the 28 men who will possibly be competing for her heart in the upcoming season.

The possible contestants range from 24 to 35. The men hail from all across the country, and there’s even a few from Canada.

The first potential contestant in the batch of photos is Aaron, who fans quickly pointed out is the brother of The Bachelorette Season 16 alum Noah Erb. After joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Noah met and fell in love with The Bachelor Season 25 alum Abigail Heringer. They’re now engaged. Maybe luck will follow Aaron on his journey to find love!

Scroll down to see all the men who may be looking for love with Jenn on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette, Season 21, Summer 2024, ABC