Get Your First Look at Jenn Tran’s ‘Bachelorette’ 2024 Contestants (PHOTOS)

Jenn Tran with her suitors
(ABC/Facebook)

Jenn Tran has been named the new star of The Bachelorette Season 21, and ABC has given Bachelor Nation fans a first glimpse at her potential suitors. The network revealed photos of the 28 men who will possibly be competing for her heart in the upcoming season.

The possible contestants range from 24 to 35. The men hail from all across the country, and there’s even a few from Canada.

The first potential contestant in the batch of photos is Aaron, who fans quickly pointed out is the brother of The Bachelorette Season 16 alum Noah Erb. After joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Noah met and fell in love with The Bachelor Season 25 alum Abigail Heringer. They’re now engaged. Maybe luck will follow Aaron on his journey to find love!

Scroll down to see all the men who may be looking for love with Jenn on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette, Season 21, Summer 2024, ABC

Aaron of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Aaron

Tulsa, Oklahoma

29

Austin of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Austin

San Diego, California

28

Brendan of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Brendan

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

29

Brett of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Brett

Manheim, Pennsylvania

28

Brian of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Brian

Boynton Beach, Florida

32

Corbin of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Corbin

Los Angeles, California

25

Dakota of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Dakota

Paradise Valley, Arizona

27

Devin of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Devin

Houston, Texas

27

Dylan of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Dylan

Elk Grove, California

24

Grant of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Grant

Houston, Texas

30

Hakeem of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Hakeem

Schaumburg, Illinois

29

Hassan of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Hassan

Denver, Colorado

28

Jahaan of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Jahaan

New York, New York

28

Jeremy of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Jeremy

Fairfield, Connecticut

29

John of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

John

Delray Beach, Florida

25

Jonathan H. of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Jonathan H.

Oxford, Mississippi

24

Jonathan J. of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Jonathan J.

Los Angeles, California

27

Kevin of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Kevin

Denver, Colorado

35

Marcus of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Marcus

Raleigh, North Carolina

31

Marvin of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Marvin

Santa Monica, California

28

Matt of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Matt

Atlanta, Georgia

27

Moze of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Moze

Albany, New York

25

Ricky of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Ricky

Miami, Florida

28

Sam M. of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Sam M.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

26

Sam N. of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Sam N.

Carlsbad, California

25

Spencer of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Spencer

Dallas, Texas

30

Thomas of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Thomas

Tucker, Georgia

31

Tomas of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
(ABC/Facebook)

Tomas

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

26

The Bachelorette

Jenn Tran

