‘The Bachelorette’ Season 21: Jenn Tran Makes History as Show’s First Asian Lead

A new Bachelorette has been chosen! During The Bachelor Season 28 finale, ABC announced the star of The Bachelorette Season 21. Jenn Tran will be getting a second chance at finding true love — and she’s making Bachelorette history in this process. Jenn is the first Asian American woman to lead The Bachelorette.

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson was the one to reveal Jenn would be the next franchise star during After the Final Rose. The 26-year-old revealed that she’s looking for a man with a “really big personality” and hopes to find her “perfect match” on this journey. “I think I’ll know when I find him,” Jenn added.

When reflecting on being the first Asian Bachelorette, Jenn said, “It’s honestly incredible. I feel so, so grateful and so honored.”

ABC described Jenn as a “sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant. The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is. When she’s not studying, Tran loves reading, paddleboarding, and traveling whenever she has the chance.”

Jenn quickly became one of The Bachelor Season 28’s fan favorites. Despite a strong connection with Joey Graziadei, Jenn was sent home ahead of the Hometown Dates.

Host Jesse Palmer teased Bachelor Nation viewers during After the Final Rose in the build-up to the next Bachelorette reveal. He first brought out Daisy to discuss her future. Usually, this would be the moment she would be named the new Bachelorette. Not this time.

Jesse asked Daisy if she was ready to find love again. “Right now, no, I’m not ready,” she said. “And that’s okay. I’m proud of myself for realizing that.”

In the weeks leading up to The Bachelor finale, Bachelor Nation fans began rallying behind their favorite contestants of Joey’s season. Maria Georgas emerged as a top contender, along with Lexi Young, Rachel Nance, and Jenn.

In the audience, Jenn was surrounded by fellow Bachelorette alum. Charity attended alongside fiancé Dotun Olubeko. Season 19 co-leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia sat side-by-side in the audience.

