Joey Graziadei will be making his decision between Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent in the highly-anticipated finale of The Bachelor Season 28. With the latest season of the hit ABC reality series coming to an end, Bachelor Nation fans are starting to wonder about what’s next for The Bachelor.

The Bachelor has been a mainstay on ABC since 2002 and spawned several spinoffs, including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Golden Bachelor. The show continues to be a ratings hit and social media powerhouse, so Season 29 is a sure thing, right?

Scroll down to find out the latest news about The Bachelor Season 29.

Will The Bachelor Return for Season 29?

ABC has not announced the status of The Bachelor Season 29. Usually, the network announces renewals later in the spring. The Bachelor was renewed for Season 28 in May 2023, so don’t fret.

Who Will Be the Next Bachelor?

Since The Bachelor hasn’t even been renewed for Season 29 yet, we have no idea who the next Bachelor will be. The star of The Bachelorette Season 21 hasn’t even been announced ahead of Joey’s finale. The next leading suitor of The Bachelor will likely be chosen from the next season of The Bachelorette.

When Is The Bachelor Season 28 Finale?

The Bachelor Season 28 finale will air Monday, March 25, at 8/7c on ABC. Joey’s fallen in love with both Kelsey and Daisy after starting his journey to find love again following his breakup with Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette.

The three-hour finale will include the After the Final Rose special, where Joey will discuss all that went down in the finale. Given how host Jesse Palmer teased the final episode, there will be much to discuss. During The Women Tell All, Joey stepped out of the room when the finale trailer aired because Jesse thought the memories of what happened would be too “heartwrenching” for Joey to relive. Sounds like it’s going to be a doozy.

The Bachelor, Season 28 Finale, March 25, 8/7c, ABC