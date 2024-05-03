Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jenn Tran‘s journey to find love on The Bachelorette is going to captivate Bachelor Nation fans this summer. ABC has revealed its summer 2024 lineup, which includes the beloved dating series.

The Bachelorette Season 21, hosted by Jesse Palmer, will premiere on Monday, July 8. As with previous seasons, new episodes of Season 21 will air Mondays on ABC.

Jenn was revealed as the new Bachelorette during the After the Final Rose special in March. Jenn first joined Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Joey Graziadei‘s season of The Bachelor. She was eliminated before the Hometown Dates.

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette is a historic one. Jenn is the first Asian American woman to lead The Bachelorette. “It’s honestly incredible. I feel so, so grateful and so honored,” the 26-year-old said on AFTR.

The 28 men who could be Jenn’s potential suitors have been revealed. One of them, Aaron Erb, is the brother of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Noah Erb.

Jenn is currently studying to become a physician assistant and lives in Miami. She loves reading, paddleboarding, and traveling when she has the time. Jenn is ready to find love with a man who is “as reliable and thoughtful as she is.”

Maria Georgas, Jenn’s fellow contestant on The Bachelor Season 28, recently revealed that she backed out of doing The Bachelorette because she was “not in the right headspace” to be the lead. The 29-year-old couldn’t be happier for Jenn to embark on this exciting journey.

“She is the most perfect Bachelorette in my eyes,” Maria said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I couldn’t think of anyone better to do this. She was so ready for it, and that was enough for me to kind of say, yeah, it’s not my time. It was a hard time because everyone was so wanting this for me, but I just needed to be home with my family and friends and take that time off, to be honest.”

The Bachelorette, Season 21, July 8, ABC