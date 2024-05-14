Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The next Bachelor won’t be handing out roses until the new year. ABC announced its 2024-2025 primetime schedule on May 14, and The Bachelor Season 29 will be returning midseason. The long-running series was previously renewed on May 10.

Since The Bachelor Season 12, all seasons of The Bachelor have premiered in January, with new seasons of The Bachelorette premiering later in the summer or fall.

But don’t fret. There will be Bachelor Nation content on ABC’s fall 2024 schedule. The Golden Bachelorette, the highly-anticipated spinoff of The Golden Bachelor, will air Wednesdays this fall. The spinoff is getting bumped up a day. The Golden Bachelor aired on Thursdays.

Episodes of The Golden Bachelorette will also be an hour and a half as opposed to The Golden Bachelor, which was just one hour. The Golden Bachelorette will air before Abbott Elementary Season 4 and the new series Scamanda.

The network didn’t reveal any news about the lead of The Golden Bachelorette. It’s unclear if a lead has been chosen yet. There are plenty of contenders, including The Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima, contestant Faith Martin, and even winner Theresa Nist.

The Golden Bachelor lead Gerry Turner and Nist announced their shocking split in April 2024, just three months after their televised wedding on ABC. Turner and Nist revealed in a sit-down Good Morning America interview that their living situation is what ultimately led to their decision to divorce. Turner lives in Indiana, while Nist lives in New Jersey.

The Bachelorette Season 21 is set to premiere on July 8. Jenn Tran, a fan-favorite contestant from Joey Graziadei‘s season of The Bachelor, will be looking for love again. Tran is making Bachelor Nation history as the first Asian American lead of The Bachelorette.

How do you feel about The Bachelor not premiering until 2025? Who should be the lead of The Golden Bachelorette? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

