The Thundermans Return brought back superhero twins Phoebe (Kira Kosarin) and Max (Jack Griffo) to TV screens with an all-new adventure on Paramount+, delivering a strong dose of nostalgia.

Timed to their return as Phoebe and Max (the film first dropped on March 7), Kosarin and Griffo stopped by TV Insider’s office to play a round of Nickelodeon trivia, as the original series, The Thundermans previously aired on the network. Along with playing “Knock Your Blocks Off” (which you can watch here), they offered some answers to trivia about animated favorites like Hey Arnold! and SpongeBob SquarePants, along with other titles. See, nostalgia all around!

Plus, do they know the real-life inspiration behind one iconic The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius character’s name? Find out for yourself in the video, above, as Kosarin and Griffo test their knowledge. As former Nick kids, do they know their Nickelodeon facts?

Griffo and Kosarin weren’t the only ones back for the new film, which sees the superpowered family begin a new era of superhero crime-fighting—but when one save goes awry, the family is sent back to Hiddenville. It also reunited them with costars Addison Riecke as Nora, Diego Velazquez as Billy, Maya Le Clark as Chloe, Chris Tallman as Hank, and Rosa Blasi as Barb.

The Thundermans was a television show on Nickelodeon that originally aired for four seasons from 2013 until 2018. During its run, The Thundermans ranked as the top series across all TV among kids ages 2-11 and 6-11. In addition to the sequel movie, the original Thundermans series is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Catch the costars’ fun round of trivia in the full video above. Plus, don’t miss their super adventures in The Thundermans and The Thundermans Return on Paramount+ now.

The Thundermans Returns, Streaming Now, Paramount+