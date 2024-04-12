Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Golden Bachelor fans (and all of our moms) were saddened to learn of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist‘s decision to divorce just three months after tying the knot in a TV wedding. Following their split announcement on Good Morning America, Bachelor Nation began responding to the heartbreaking news.

Two of Gerry’s bachelorettes from The Golden Bachelor were among the first to react to Gerry and Theresa’s divorce. Scroll down to hear what Bachelor Nation is saying about this sudden breakup.

Kathy Swarts (The Golden Bachelor)

Kathy Swarts was a contestant on the first season of The Golden Bachelor. She was eliminated in Week 4. She attended Gerry and Theresa’s wedding in January 2024.

“I am heartbroken for them,” Kathy said in a Zoom video with Susan Noles posted on April 12. “It is sad. It is tragic. Please, people, be kind. These are our friends. The love didn’t work out, but they’re great people, and our hearts are breaking for them.”

Susan Noles (The Golden Bachelor)

Susan was also a contestant during the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor. She was eliminated in Week 5. Susan famously officiated Gerry and Theresa’s wedding.

“Don’t give up on the idea of meeting somebody on a show like that,” Susan said in her Zoom with Susan. “There are so many people out there that are still in love, and I truly believe those two fell in love. Right, Kathy? They had their reasons I’m sure, so be supportive everybody, stay positive, and we wish them all the best.”

Joan Vassos (The Golden Bachelor)

Joan was a contestant on The Golden Bachelor, but she had to quit the show in Week 3 because of a family emergency.

“My heart goes out to my good friends Theresa and Gerry who made the difficult decision to separate,” Joan wrote on her Instagram Story. “I know they care for each other deeply and they will always have a special relationship. The Golden Bachelor women and Bachelor Nation are ‘wrapping’ our arms around them in a big hug so they feel our love and support.”

