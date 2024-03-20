‘The Thundermans Return’ Stars Share Fave On-Set Memory, Comfort Show & More (VIDEO)

The twin superheroes are back, and what better way to celebrate The Thundermans Return than to get to know the actors at its center a bit better? Kira Kosarin (Phoebe) and Jack Griffo (Max) stopped by TV Insider’s office, and we had them play “Knock Your Blocks Off” to do just that.

Some questions in our Jenga trivia game were very TV-related. For instance, Kosarin, since she’s not single (ruling out Love Island), would want to be on Blown Away as a contestant. “There’s a Netflix show about glass blowers, and I’ve been wanting to learn how to blow glass, so I would want to be on that show and I would want them to teach me how to blow glass,” she explains.

For her, the best running gag on TV comes from Community, Abed’s (Danny Pudi) breaking of the fourth wall. “It is a tricky one to do well, but I think they did it perfectly,” she says. Griffo reveals the first thing he was a huge fan of was SpongeBob SquarePants and his comfort TV show at the moment is Suits.

Both agree on the show that needs a reboot right now as well as the most realistic TV siblings. Watch the full video above for that and more, including Griffo’s reaction to booking this part and biggest acting role model, Kosarin’s go-to on-set snack, and their favorite on-set memory together.

The Thundermans Return, now streaming on Paramount+, follows twins Phoebe and Max who are enjoying their superhero lifestyle in a new city, but after a “save” goes awry, they’re sent back to Hiddenville. While Hank and Barb enjoy their return, Chloe develops a new friend group, and Billy and Nora begin a normal high school life, Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status.

In addition to Kosarin and Griffo, The Thundermans Return stars Addison Riecke as Nora, Diego Velazquez as Billy, Maya Le Clark as Chloe, Chris Tallman as Hank, and Rosa Blasi as Barb.

The Thundermans originally aired four seasons on Nickelodeon, from 2013 to 2018, and it ranked as the number-one series across all TV among kids 2-11 and kids 6-11. It is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

