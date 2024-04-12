Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist‘s love story ended in the Golden Divorce. The Golden Bachelor couple announced their split in a shocking interview on April 12.

This surprising Golden Bachelor breakup has us wondering about the state of The Golden Bachelorette. Could Theresa look for love again after her divorce? From the top contenders to what we know about the premiere date, scroll down to get the latest details about The Golden Bachelorette.

Who Will Be the Golden Bachelorette?

ABC hasn’t announced who the star of The Golden Bachelorette will be. The spinoff series of The Golden Bachelor was confirmed at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in February 2024, just weeks after Gerry and Theresa tied the knot in a televised wedding.

Theresa’s newly single status adds an interesting element to The Golden Bachelorette casting process. Is it possible for Theresa to become the lead of the spinoff series and look for love a little closer to home (i.e. New Jersey)? Certainly.

During their Good Morning America interview, Theresa and Gerry were candid about how they were going to look for love again after their divorce. GMA’s Juju Chang also revealed Theresa’s advice for the yet-to-be-announced Golden Bachelorette: “Be authentic. Be yourself.”

However, there are several other top contenders for The Golden Bachelorette. Leslie Fhima, the runner-up of Gerry’s season, is a popular choice among Bachelor Nation fans. Fellow Golden Bachelor contestants Faith Martin and Ellen Goltzer are also leading candidates to become the first-ever Golden Bachelorette.

Weeks before their divorce announcement, Gerry and Theresa spoke of their excitement about The Golden Bachelorette. “I am so excited to find out who it is. But some simple advice is to keep your heart open and live in the moment! Really listen to your gut,” Theresa told the official Bachelor Nation website.

Gerry added, “My advice is to slow yourself down and don’t be in any hurry. You have to be a bit analytical, but follow your heart. Seriously, slow down. You have all the time in the world to make hard decisions, so take all the time you can.” Theresa also expressed interest in being a “guest” on the show.

Why Did Gerry & Theresa Split?

Before they announced their split, rumors began swirling that Gerry and Theresa were living separately. Gerry and Theresa admitted that their dedication to their families — who are located in separate states — led to their divorce. “I think we just feel like it’s best, for the happiness of each of us, to live apart,” Gerry said on GMA. The couple had looked at homes in South Carolina and New Jersey, but Theresa noted that they “never got to the point where we made that decision.”

Despite splitting up three months after getting married, Gerry and Theresa revealed that they didn’t fall out of love. “I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind. I still am in love with her. I root for her every day,” Gerry said.

When Will The Golden Bachelorette Premiere?

When ABC confirmed The Golden Bachelorette, the network revealed that the series would premiere in fall 2024. An exact premiere date hasn’t been announced. The season will air on ABC and be available to stream the next day on Hulu (and Hulu on Disney+ if you have it.) Additional details, including the cast, will be announced at a later date.

Will There Be a Golden Bachelor Season 2?

As of now, a second season of The Golden Bachelor hasn’t been confirmed by ABC. But given the success of the first season, it’s almost a sure thing.

The first season of The Golden Bachelor reached 43.4 million total viewers after 35 days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms and became the No. 1 new unscripted series of the season among Adults 18-49 (0.84 rating). The Golden Bachelor was ABC’s No. 1 unscripted series premiere ever on Hulu.

Now that Gerry is back on the market, could he pull a Brad Womack (the star of The Bachelor Season 11 and Season 15)? Anything is possible when it comes to Bachelor Nation!

The Golden Bachelorette, Fall 2024, ABC