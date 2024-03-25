‘The Bachelor’ Couples Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Joey Graziadei will make a life-changing choice during The Bachelor Season 28 finale, airing March 25 on ABC. Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent are the final two women standing with roses at the end of Joey’s journey to find love again. Who will he pick?

Even after 22 years, The Bachelor continues to keep us on the edge of our seats. There’s been plenty of love found and love lost over the course of 28 seasons.

Season 17 couple Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici remain the centerpiece of The Bachelor franchise, but most seasons haven’t had such smooth sailing. Remember Season 13 star Jason Mesnick’s chaotic journey to everlasting love with Molly Malaney? Same with Season 22’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. Jason and Arie truly had two of the most dramatic seasons ever.

It’s hard to believe The Bachelor is already nearing 30 seasons. As we await Joey’s decision, let’s take a look back at The Bachelor couples and where they stand today.

The Bachelor, Season 28 Finale, March 25, 8/7c, ABC