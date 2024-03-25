‘The Bachelor’ Couples Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, Matt James, and Rachael Kirkconnell of 'The Bachelor'
Joey Graziadei will make a life-changing choice during The Bachelor Season 28 finale, airing March 25 on ABC. Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent are the final two women standing with roses at the end of Joey’s journey to find love again. Who will he pick?

Even after 22 years, The Bachelor continues to keep us on the edge of our seats. There’s been plenty of love found and love lost over the course of 28 seasons.

Season 17 couple Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici remain the centerpiece of The Bachelor franchise, but most seasons haven’t had such smooth sailing. Remember Season 13 star Jason Mesnick’s chaotic journey to everlasting love with Molly Malaney? Same with Season 22’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. Jason and Arie truly had two of the most dramatic seasons ever.

It’s hard to believe The Bachelor is already nearing 30 seasons. As we await Joey’s decision, let’s take a look back at The Bachelor couples and where they stand today.

The Bachelor, Season 28 Finale, March 25, 8/7c, ABC

Alex Michel and Amanda Marsh
Robert Mora/Getty Images

Alex Michel & Amanda Marsh (Season 1)

Alex Michel started it all. Alex was the first-ever Bachelor when the ABC dating series premiered in 2002. At the end of his season, Alex chose Amanda Marsh over eventual Bachelorette Trisha Rehn. Alex and Amanda split in 2003 after 10 months of dating. Alex is now married with kids, according to Amanda.

Aaron Buerge and Helene Eksterowicz of 'The Bachelor' during TRL at the MTV Studios in New York City
Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Aaron Buerge & Helene Eksterowicz (Season 2)

Aaron proposed to Helene Eksterowicz during the Season 2 finale. Aaron and Helene broke up in 2002. He is now married to Angye McIntosh.

The Bachelor's Andrew Firestone and girlfriend Jen Schefft attend The 2003 MTV Movie Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Andrew Firestone & Jen Schefft (Season 3)

Andrew popped the question during the Season 3 finale and proposed to Jen Schefft. Unfortunately, forever just wasn’t meant to be for these two. Andrew and Jen broke up months after the finale aired. Andrew is now married to Ivana Bozilovic, and they have three kids.

Bob Guiney and Estella Gardinier 'The Bachelor'
Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Bob Guiney & Estella Gardinier (Season 4)

After appearing on The Bachelorette, Bob Guiney became the star of The Bachelor Season 4. Bob didn’t propose to Estella Gardinier, but he did give her a promise ring during the finale. Bob and Estella broke up months later. Bob went on to wed All My Children star Rebecca Budig, and they were married for six years. Bob married for a second time in 2016. His wife is named Jessica Canyon, and they have two kids together.

Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin during 88th Indianapolis 500
Michael Hickey/WireImage

Jesse Palmer & Jessica Bowlin (Season 5)

Before he became the Bachelor Nation host, Jesse Palmer was the Bachelor! Jesse gave the final rose to Jessica Bowlin, but they did not get engaged. Jesse and Jessica broke up soon after the finale aired. Jesse is now married to Emely Fardo, and they welcomed a daughter in 2024.

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Byron Velvick & Mary Delgado (Season 6)

Byron Velvick proposed to Mary Delgado during the Season 6 finale. The professional angler and Mary were engaged for five years before they called it quits. He went on to marry Belinda Juarez, and they have a daughter together.

Charlie O'Connell and Sarah Brice arrive with Lucy at the Dogswell Dog Treats presents the Fourth Annual Much Love Animal Rescue Bow Wow Ween on October 30, 2005 in Brentwood, CA.
David Livingston/Getty Images

Charlie O'Connell & Sarah Brice (Season 7)

Charlie O’Connell, the younger brother of Jerry O’Connell, gave his final rose to Sarah Brice during the Season 7 finale. They dated on and off for five years before splitting for good in 2010. Charlie married Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund in 2018.

Travis Lane Stork attends The Daily Front Row's celebration of the 10th Anniversary of CBS Watch! Magazine at the Gramercy Terrace at The Gramercy Park Hotel
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Travis Lane Stork & Sarah Stone (Season 8)

Travis Lane Stork dated The Bachelor Season 8 winner Sarah Stone for just a short time after the season ended. The Doctors host was married to Charlotte Brown from 2012 to 2015. Travis married Parris Bell in 2019, and they have two kids together.

Lorenzo Borghese and Jennifer Wilson of 'The Bachelor' Season 9
Craig Sjodin / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Lorenzo Borghese & Jennifer Wilson (Season 9)

Lorenzo Borghese picked Jennifer Wilson at the end of Season 9. After Lorenzo and Jennifer broke up, he started dating runner-up Sadie Murray. Lorenzo and Sadie broke up a few months later. He’s now dating Dasha Ann Melgarejo.

Andy Baldwin at the Capitol File White House Correspondents Dinner After Party at the Newseum April 26, 2008
Melissa Golden/Getty Images

Andy Baldwin & Tessa Horst (Season 10)

Andy Baldwin and Tessa Horst got engaged in the Season 10 finale of The Bachelor, but they called off their engagement soon after the finale aired. They continued to date, but ultimately split.

Brad Womack and Emily Maynard
Edward Herrera / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection/Mike Lawrie/Getty Images for Benefit Cosmetics

Brad Womack & Emily Maynard (Seasons 11 & 15)

Brad Womack made history as the first Bachelor to star in two seasons. After rejecting DeAnna Pappas and Jenni Croft in Season 11, he returned to find love again in Season 15. Brad and Emily Maynard got engaged in the Season 15 finale, but they ended their relationship in May 2011. He was dating Jena Mays in 2020, but it’s unclear if they’re still together.

Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas of 'The Bachelor' Season 12
Adam Larkey / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Matt Grant & Shayne Lamas (Season 12)

Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas, Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter, got engaged in Season 12, but their relationship didn’t last. Matt married Rebecca Moring in 2018.

Molly Malaney Mesnick and and Jason Mesnick during their TV wedding
Robert Voets / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Jason Mesnick & Molly Malaney (Season 13)

Jason Mesnick infamously proposed to Melissa Rycroft in the Season 13 finale. During the After the Final Rose special, he revealed that he wanted to be with runner-up Molly Malaney. Jason and Molly married in 2010. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2013.

Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi on 'The Bachelor'
Mark Brendel / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Jake Pavelka & Vienna Girardi (Season 14)

Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi got engaged during The Bachelor Season 14 finale. They ended their engagement in June 2010.

Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson of 'The Bachelor'
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for T-Mobile/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ben Flajnik & Courtney Robertson (Season 16)

Ben Flajnik proposed to Courtney Robertson at the end of hi season. While the season was airing, Ben and Courtney briefly split before reuniting. They broke up for good in October 2012. Ben married his “best friend” in 2023, but he did not reveal his wife’s name.

Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe attend WE Tv Presents: The Evolution of Relationship Reality Shows at The Paley Center For Media on March 19, 2015
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for WE tv

Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici (Season 17)

Sean Lowe popped the question to Catherine Giudici in the Season 17 finale, and they cemented their status as a Bachelor golden couple. Sean and Catherine tied the knot in a live TV special in January 2014. They have three kids together.

Juan Pablo and Nikki Ferrell attend the Moet & Chandon
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Juan Pablo Galavis & Nikki Ferrell (Season 18)

Juan Pablo Galavis chose Nikki Ferrell over Clare Crawley in the Season 18 finale. Juan Pablo and Nikki ultimately went their separate ways in October 2014. Juan Pablo married Osmariel Villalobos in 2017, but they split after two years of marriage. Juan Pablo recently made an appearance on the March 24 episode of American Idol with his now-teenage daughter Camila Galavis.

Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff at the El Capitan Theatre on April 16, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Chris Soules & Whitney Bischoff (Season 19)

Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff got engaged during the Season 19 finale, but they called it quits months later. The farmer battled legal troubles in 2017 when he was involved in a car crash that resulted in a man’s death. He was later ordered to pay $2.5 million in a wrongful death lawsuit and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Chris dated The Bachelor Season 24 star Victoria Fuller briefly in 2020.

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell of 'The Bachelor'
Vu Ong / Freeform / ABC Family / Everett Collection

Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell (Season 20)

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell got engaged during the Season 20 finale. They split a year later in 2017. Ben started dating Jessica Clarke in 2019, and they got married in 2021. Lauren is now married to country singer Chris Lane, and they have two kids together.

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi attend the 24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi (Season 21)

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi got engaged at the end of Season 21. They ended their engagement in 2017. The Viall Files podcast host started dating Natalie Joy in 2021, and they got engaged in 2023. Nick and Natalie welcomed their first child in February 2024.

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk attend White Fox Boutique Swimwear Launch Of 100% Salty at Catch on July 26, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.
Presley Ann/Getty Images

Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham (Season 22)

Similar to Jason Mesnick, Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin at the end of his season, but he broke up with her while his season was still airing. He started dating runner-up Lauren Burnham again, and he proposed during the After the Final Rose special in 2018.

They married in 2019 and welcomed their first child months later. Lauren gave birth to twins in 2021.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph attend the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph (Season 23)

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph’s relationship was intense from the get-go. Cassie eliminated herself during Season 23 because she didn’t feel ready to get engaged. Colton sent his remaining two contestants home and gave us that famous fence jump.

Colton and Cassie eventually reunited. They split in May 2020. Months later, Cassie filed a restraining order against Colton and accused him of stalking her. She later dropped the charges.

The former NFL player came out as gay in 2021. He married Jordan C. Brown in 2023.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber attend the 'Plane' New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 10, 2023 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan (Season 24)

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor was the definition of messy. He broke off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and started dating runner-up Madison Prewett. Peter and Madison called it quits soon after the 2020 finale aired.

The Traitors star then started dating Kelley Flanagan, another contestant from his season. After three years of an on-again, off-again relationshp, Peter and Kelley split for good in 2023.

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James attend the 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards on July 12, 2021 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell (Season 25)

Matt James picked Rachael Kirkconnell at the end of Season 25, but he broke things off with her after her past racist behavior surfaced. Matt and Rachael faced each other during the After the Final Rose special in March 2021. Months later, Matt and Rachael started dating again. They are still together as of 2024.

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans of 'The Bachelor'
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio/Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Clayton Echard & Susie Evans (Season 26)

Clayton Echard found himself alone at the end of his season. Susie Evans left the show after learning Clayton had been intimate with fellow contestants Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia in the fantasy suites. Clayton dumped Gabby and Rachel after realizing that his heart was with Susie.

Susie and Clayton reconnected and started dating again. They broke up in September 2022 after six months of dating.

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar at 'The Golden Wedding'
Disney/James Clark

Zach Shallcross & Kaity Biggar (Season 27)

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar got engaged during the Season 27 finale, which aired in March 2023. Zach and Katie are happily in love and live together in Austin, Texas.

