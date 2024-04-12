For the franchise’s 1,000th episode, NCIS has pulled out all the stops. From impressive cake ceremonies to fan-favorite guest-stars—Joe Spano as Fornell, LA‘s Daniela Ruah as Kensi, and Hawai’i‘s Vanessa Lachey as Jane—as well as the promise of Easter eggs, it’s going to be a must-watch for any fan of the show. And TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the franchise’s casts and NCIS executive producers talking about reaching the milestone and teasing what to expect.

“I feel like out of body,” Sean Murray (who has played McGee on NCIS since Season 1) admits in the video. His fellow long-time cast member, Brian Dietzen (who, too, was only a guest star in the series’ first season as Jimmy Palmer), adds, “When I first started, I was booked for a one day guest star on the show, and 20 years later I’m still here and getting to tell stories that haven’t been told yet.”

For Wilmer Valderrama (who joined the mothership in Season 14 as Torres), “there’s something very special about NCIS. I think it’s about the people.” Chris O’Donnell (who played Callen on LA for its 14 seasons after being introduced on NCIS) agrees: “They write characters that the audiences fall in love with.”

The 1,000th episode is “a big story,” teases executive producer David North. “We’ll see one of our own in grave danger, but I think the fans are going to walk away gratified by how much we pay homage to the past.”

According to Murray, you don’t have to have ever watched to enjoy it, “but if you know the show, you’re really going to enjoy the 1,000th.”

Immediately after is a new NCIS: Hawai’i, directed by Ruah, which reunites her and her LA costar LL COOL J (who is a special guest star on the spinoff this season). “I love working with Daniela. She’s amazing and I’m just happy that she’s evolving as an artist and as a director,” he says. For Ruah, “being on NCIS: LA for 14 years, you really learn what works and what doesn’t work for the cast and crew. And so even when I’m directing, I can pull from things.”

Watch the full video above for more from the stars as well as a sneak peek at the 1,000th episode—including glimpses at Kensi, Jane, and Fornell.

In the milestone episode, NCIS‘ “A Thousand Yards,” NCIS comes under attack by a mysterious enemy from the past. Also, Vance (Rocky Carroll) tries to mend fences with his estranged son by explaining why, despite the ongoing dangers of his job, he still chooses to stay at the agency.

NCIS, Franchise 1,000th Episode, Monday, April 15, 9/8c, CBS