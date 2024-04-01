‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner & Wife Theresa Nist ‘Living Separately’

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner and his golden-rose-winning wife, Theresa Nist, are apparently still madly in love despite living separately 700 miles apart.

Having met on the ABC reality show and tied the knot in a televised ceremony on January 4, Gerry and Theresa opted for a long-distance relationship, according to TMZ. Gerry is still living at his Northern Indiana lake house, while Theresa still resides in New Jersey.

Sources told TMZ there are a number of reasons the couple have chosen to live separately. Firstly, both have their own established homes in their respective states, and moving everything to one location would be a time-consuming hassle.

Secondly, Theresa still works in New Jersey as a compliance officer and hasn’t yet decided whether she’ll remain in the job or look for something different.

The sources also note how close Gerry and Theresa are to their own families, making moving away a difficult situation for them.

TMZ also reports that the pair are still figuring out where they’d move to should they opt to live together. Apparently Charleston, South Carolina is a current front-runner, as it sits in a good middle ground between Indiana and New Jersey, plus Theresa’s son and grandchildren live in the area.

While some fans might think the long-distance marriage is a sign of tension, TMZ‘s sources insist Gerry and Theresa are still madly in love and determined to make things work.

“They have seen each other several times… and they make it a priority to make visits. He’s been to Jersey a few times, and Theresa’s planning to go to Indiana next month,” the source said.

Gerry and Theresa reunited in Indiana in March, where they watched Gerry’s granddaughter Charlee’s volleyball game. Gerry shared a snap from the event on his Instagram page, writing, “What better way to spend a Saturday than watching your granddaughter play volleyball with Theresa and all the family.”