‘Golden Bachelor’ Couple Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Are Divorcing: Here’s the Reason Why

The Golden Bachelor‘s leading man, Gerry Turner, and the winner of his season, Theresa Nist, have announced they are divorcing, just three months after they tied the knot on an ABC wedding special.

The former couple made the announcement on Friday’s (April 12) edition of Good Morning America, where Turner confirmed he and Nist had decided to separate.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” Turner said, per Variety.

When GMA’s Juju Chang replied, “Get a divorce?” Turner confirmed, “Yes.”

EXCLUSIVE: “The Golden Bachelor” couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announce they are getting divorced. “We’ve looked closely at our situation…and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage.” https://t.co/tmeLsD9HqB pic.twitter.com/4rYZw58tGn — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 12, 2024

“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” Nist added. “We want none of that to change for anybody. Don’t give up. Stay in it. Stay hopeful. ‘Cause we are.”

As for what went wrong, the pair cited their living arrangements as a key factor. Turner lives at a lake house in Indiana, while Nist is based in New Jersey. Earlier this month, it was reported that the reality stars were “100% committed to making it work” despite living so far apart.

“We looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision,” Nist said, explaining how they considered moving to New Jersey together and even looked at homes in South Carolina.

However, the move never happened, and a big reason for that was Turner and Nist not wanting to be away from their respective families.

“The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us our to our families,” Turner shared. “So we look at these conversation, and we both think it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

Turner and Nist got engaged during the finale of The Golden Bachelor, which aired on November 30, 2023. Their wedding at the La Quinta Resort in California aired in a televised special on January 4, 2024.