Disney is hoping to make the streaming user experience a little bit easier with Hulu on Disney+. The rollout of Disney+ integrating Hulu‘s content as part of its streaming service began on March 27.

However, there’s been a lot of confusion about what Hulu on Disney+ really means. Do you have to do anything to get it? Is Hulu getting the axe? What if you have Hulu + Live TV?

Scroll down to get answers to key questions about the Hulu on Disney+ situation.

How can you watch Hulu on Disney+?

You still have to have a Disney+ and Hulu subscription (either through a Disney Bundle or a standalone subscription) to watch Hulu on Disney+. If you do not have a Disney Bundle subscription, make sure your separate Disney+ and Hulu accounts use the same email address.

If your accounts are linked through the same email addresses (or you have both Disney+ and Hulu through a Bundle subscription), Hulu will pop up as a featured collection on the Disney+ home page alongside Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and Star Wars. You can also search for Hulu content in the Disney+ search bar.

How much does Hulu on Disney+ cost?

Disney’s made it easy with multiple tiers to bundle your Disney+ and Hulu services. The Disney Bundle Duo Basic, which includes Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) starts at $9.99/month. The premium version of this bundle, which includes no ads for both Disney+ and Hulu, is just $19.99.

If you’re an avid sports watcher and want to add ESPN+, you can do that. The basic plan, which includes Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads), is just $14.99/month. The premium version of the trio bundle, featuring Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads), is $24.99/month.

If you want to keep Hulu and Disney+ as standalone subscriptions, that’s a route you can take. The Disney+ Basic plan (with ads) is $7.99/month. Disney+ Premium (no ads) is $13.99/month. As for Hulu, the ad-supported plan is $7.99/month. Hulu (no ads) is $17.99/month.

What does it mean if you have Hulu + Live TV and Disney+?

You can’t watch Hulu + Live TV on Disney+. The content that’s available through a Hulu + Live plan or Hulu’s Premium Add-ons (i.e. Max, Paramount+ with Showtime, and STARZ) are still only available to watch on the Hulu streaming service.

For example, if you want to watch a new episode of 9-1-1 live through Hulu + Live TV, you still have to do that through the Hulu app. However, the episode will be available the next day on Disney+.

Do you have to download a new version of Disney+?

No! Because Disney+ has added Hulu to its library, the streaming service updated its logo. Instead of the darker blue background, the app has a teal background. Disney+ automatically updated its logo for all subscribers, and you don’t have to re-download the app.

Is all of Hulu’s content on Disney+?

It’s unclear. According to the Disney+ Help Center, subscribers who have access to Hulu on Disney+ can watch a “selection of the Hulu streaming library.” This includes TV shows, movies, Hulu Originals, and “new content” is being “added regularly.”

Can you watch Disney+ content on Hulu?

It’s Hulu on Disney+, not the other way around. You can’t watch the Disney+ library of shows and movies on Hulu. The Disney+ library is only available on the Disney+ app or website.

Is Hulu going to merge completely with Disney+?

No. Despite the Hulu on Disney+ accessibility, the streaming services will remain standalone apps.

Let us know in the comments below if you have any other questions about Hulu on Disney+.