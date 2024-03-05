‘The Bachelor’ Fans Want Kelsey Anderson’s Dad to Be Next ‘Golden Bachelor’

The Bachelor fans have found their new frontrunner to be the next Golden Bachelor after Monday’s (March 4) hometown dates episode.

On Monday’s episode, Bachelor leading man Joey Graziadei visited the hometowns of his final four women, Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent, Maria Georgas, and Rachel Nance, where he met with their friends and families.

However, it was Kelsey’s father, Mark Anderson, who stole the show and quickly won over viewers’ hearts. Much like the first-ever Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, Mark lost his wife, Denise, to cancer in 2018.

“My dad is really my favorite guy,” Kelsey told Graziadei in the episode, per The Mirror. “Whenever anything happens, he’s the person I run to. Whenever I’m happy or sad. And definitely in happy and sad moments, I think that I really miss my mom, but I know that I have my dad that I can lean on.”

The sweet-natured army veteran soon warmed to Graziadei, telling the cameras, “I think a man deserving of Kelsey is the one she picks,” noting that he could tell his daughter liked Graziadei. “I hope she gets engaged,” he added.

Following the hometown date, fans took to social media to share their love for Mark and their desire to see him become the next Golden Bachelor.

“I think we’ve found our next Golden Bachelor ya’ll,” wrote one viewer alongside a photo of Mark.

“Definitely Kelsey’s dad for the next Golden Bachelor,” added another.

“Kelsey’s dad needs to be the next Golden Bachelor,” another fan commented.

“If Kelsey’s dad isn’t the next Golden Bachelor, we riot,” said one viewer, while another added, “Consider this my petition for Kelsey’s dad to be the next golden bachelor.”

The Golden Bachelor aired its inaugural season last year, where 72-year-old Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur and widower from Hudson, Indiana, chose to propose to 70-year-old financial services professional Theresa Nist. The pair tied the knot on January 4, 2024, during a live ABC special, The Golden Wedding.

Before we get to a second season of The Golden Bachelor, though, there is the first season of The Golden Bachelorette to come. In a recent interview on Playing the Field: A Bachelor Podcast, casting agent Jacqui Pitman confirmed the show has found its first-ever Golden Bachelorette.

“I can tell you nothing,” Jacqui Pitman said. “But she’s amazing. I can’t tell you anything. Not until they announce who she is.”

