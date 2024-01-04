‘The Golden Wedding’: 5 Unforgettable Moments That Made Bells Ring

Gerry Turner traded “I dos” with his TV soulmate Theresa Nist, as The Golden Bachelor‘s Golden Wedding aired live on ABC as a two-hour event.

Some runner-ups cheered them on, like professional officiant Susan Noles, a previous vier for Turner’s heart who presided over exchanging vows during the event. Some drowned their sorrows and celebrated love, like runner-up Leslie Fhima and Kathy Swarts, the latter of whom hosted the show from the golden carpet with several shady lines throughout the evening.

Others from the Bachelor Nation, like The Bachelor‘s latest couple, Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell, use the birds in the air to make some significant choices on air.

But everything else meant nothing once the groom and bride started walking down the aisle.

Check out the top 5 most unforgettable moments of The Golden Wedding below.

Dad to Be MVP

At the start of the show, host Jesse Palmer drops that he’s possibly missing the birth of his first kid to host the event. He also tells his wife, Emely Fardo, via the show that if anything happens to call him. He will drop everything and head there at a moment’s notice, which, yeah, Palmer’s a pretty clutch guy. Kudos to him, and here’s to a healthy baby!

A Turner & Nist Christmas

An ugly sweater-garbed Gerry’s daughters, Jenny and Angie, and Nist’s children, Tommy and Jen, met for the first time over the holidays, and we got a sneak peek. Gerry asks for the blessing of her grandkids and their Nana, and they say yes, although one cheekily proclaims, “I’m just a kid.”

Gerry’s kids pass on the tradition of making cinnabuns for the holidays. That made the couple reminisce on their first love since the tradition comes from something their mother would do before her passing in 2017.

They also talk about the Amazon Registry, which ABC made readily available for audiences. Gerry reminisces on their first date, which involved milkshakes, and says he can’t wait for a milkshake maker for the house. As we cut to Palmer, he ends the segment with, “Ridiculous sweater, check.”

Brayden Bowers Proposes to Christina Mandrell

The Bachelor’s latest couple, Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell, oozed with charisma as they spoke with Jesse, bantering and even getting the host involved when they realized he, too, was a Tenacious D fan (it’s Jack Black‘s heavy rock band alongside Kyle Gass!). Before long, Bowers found himself on one knee, stuttering through nerves, telling Mandrell how much she means to him before asking her to strip that last name and become Mrs. Bowers. She tearfully accepts as she exclaims, “Is this why we got our nails done!?” Palmer also said before the show, Bowers asked for their blessing to propose beforehand.

However, it still seemed like a tacky move for some viewers online.

The Golden Bachelorette Party

The girls do a Boudoir Shoot for the bachelorette party.

Saundra pretended she was posing for Denzel Washington before letting out a bunch of naughty obscenities for the camera to get into character. The five golden ladies even got together to pose in the bed together. Then, as the night was seemingly wrapping up, the Las Vegas Chippendales came out. Theresa apologized to Gerry several times while she enjoyed the abs of a younger fella. And Saundra had more fun and tried to twist some nipples and play butt bongos, but it didn’t pass the vibe check.

But she did get to bring one of the strippers, Shyllon, to the party as her +1, so the vibe couldn’t have been that bad.

Mr. & Mrs. Gerry Turner

Gerry came out first, then the grandchildren, one of whom was the ringbearer. Then Therea’s daughters came down the aisle, followed by Gerry’s children, as he watched with a twinkle in his eyes. Then, Theresa’s daughters. Then we cut to a commercial before the bride was finally unveiled, all dressed in white and her son in her arms.

Of course, Gerry started crying as soon as he laid eyes on her, something Palmer jested about all show long. Susan says she first met Gerry from a limo shouting, “I’m going to marry you,” and although she wasn’t chosen, she ended up being right, as she finds herself officiating his union with Theresa. She also says she’s given her and the audience hope that a shot at love is possible no matter what age before giving their respective children a chance to say some words.

They each said how proud they were of their parents, especially Gerry’s daughters, and they ensured they were welcomed into the lives of their respective families with open arms. After that, we went for (another) break and got the couple to recite their vows. She tells Gerry, “I love your heart and soul,” and he tearfully tells Theresa, “You have my heart, and I have yours.”

After a bit of fumbling with the rings, they recited more vows before putting the rings on each other, stared at each other’s eyes, and heard the fateful lines “You may kiss your bride.”