‘This Is Us’ Stars Hint They’re Working on New Project Together

This Is Us may have concluded its six-season run in 2022, but the series stars continue to remain close to this day, proving that their onscreen family was just as tight behind the scenes. But could there be a new project with the team in the works?

Some cast members are hinting at a collaboration on some undefined project on social media as Pearson matriarch Mandy Moore, her onscreen son Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan posted to the same Instagram page, aptly titled That Was Us. Each of the stars shared a personal anecdote about their lives with a throwback photo on their personal profiles collaborating with this mystery account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by That Was Us (@thatwasus)

The account seems to have stirred some intrigue among the celebrity followers who began commenting on theories. One prevalent theory is that the trio might be launching a podcast. This is a strong idea considering the newly-launched page is following Rob Holysz, producer of podcasts such as Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson.

Only time will truly tell what the page means, but there’s no denying that it has a This Is Us tie with a title like That Was Us. Additionally, the account is also following the official This Is Us‘ profile on Instagram.

Since Moore, Brown, and Sullivan posted their personal stories on the page on Tuesday, January 16, the account has amassed several thousand followers. Still, the page remains a bit of a mystery until any official announcements are made, but we’ll surely keep our eyes peeled for additional news.

As previously mentioned, This Is Us concluded its run in 2022 after debuting almost 10 years ago in 2016. The NBC family drama became a quick hit among viewers, solidifying its spot in the pop culture zeitgeist. Along with Moore, Brown, and Sullivan, the series starred Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Ron Cephas Jones.

What do you think about this potential new project? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for any potential updates.