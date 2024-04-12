‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Has Taped His Final Episode as Host

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

It’s the end of an era as legendary game show host Pat Sajak has filmed his final episode at the helm of Wheel of Fortune.

According to The Sun U.S., Sajak taped his last slate of six episodes last week, including his final ever episode, titled “Thanks For The Memories,” which filmed on Friday, April 5.

The show has kept details of the final episode close to the chest. Fans don’t yet know if it will be a full-on tribute episode featuring some of Sajak’s greatest moments over the years or a regular episode with the long-time host saving his goodbyes until the very end.

As reported by The Sun, tickets for the long-time host’s penultimate five episodes opened to the public at the last minute. However, his final farewell episode was said to be invite-only and unavailable to the general public.

Fans on the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum, some of whom were in the audience for the final episodes, shared their thoughts on Sajak’s last hurrah.

“Today Pat is taping his final show as host. It’s a bittersweet day in Wheel history,” wrote one commenter.

“Pat’s final taping day was supposed to be invite-only, but tickets for the 12:00 session did open up at the last minute a couple of times,” added another. “I was fortunate to be in the audience for his fifth-through-third-to-last episodes.”

Another said, “Pat added so much personality to the show. He was the show. Can’t wait to watch the final episode. It’s the end of an era.”

Sajak, who has hosted Wheel since 1981 when he took over from Chuck Woolery, announced his retirement last June.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he tweeted at the time. “It’s been a wonderful ride.”

Not long after, it was announced that Ryan Seacrest would be replacing Sajak as host for Season 42, which is scheduled to premiere in September 2024. Long-time letter-turner Vanna White will remain on as co-host.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in a statement last June. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

The American Idol host continued, “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

Sajak’s final episode is set to air on Friday, June 7.

Are you excited or sad about Sajak’s final episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.