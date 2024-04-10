Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

As legendary host Pat Sajak prepares to retire in two months, Ryan Seacrest has stepped onto the Wheel of Fortune stage for the first time in a brand-new promo spot.

The 10-second ad aired on ABC on Monday night (April 8) during an episode of American Idol, which featured a cameo appearance from long-time Wheel letter-turner Vanna White.

White is also featured in the new promo alongside a suited Seacrest, who looks in awe as he takes in the game show set for the first time.

“Wow!” the Idol host says as he walks alongside the iconic wheel.

White then flips over a puzzle that spells out Seacrest’s name. “Looks like you’re ready Ryan,” she says.

“Ryan Seacrest joins Vanna White this fall on Wheel of Fortune,” the voiceover adds. “New host, same place.”

Sajak, who has been lead host since 1981 when he took over from former host Chuck Woolery, announced his retirement last year. His final episode, which was recorded on April 5, will air on Friday, June 7.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak tweeted at the time. “It’s been a wonderful ride.”

Seacrest will officially take over for Season 42, which is scheduled to premiere in September 2024. White is set to remain on as his co-host.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in a statement last June when he was announced as the new Wheel host.

“I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” he added.

“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition,” Seacrest concluded.