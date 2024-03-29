When Is Pat Sajak’s Last ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode?

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune‘s latest season is approaching its ending, and with it, Pat Sajak‘s final episode as host.

As previously revealed, Sajak announced he’d be leaving one of America’s most iconic game shows in May 2023 and that Season 41 would be his last as host.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak said in a statement to Bloomberg News in June 2023. “It’s been a wonderful ride.”

While there was still a lot of Wheel of Fortune with Sajak to look forward to back in June 2023, the spring months mark the beginning of the end for Sajak’s onscreen gig. Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune, which kicked off in September 2023, is currently slated to conclude in June 2024, with the exact date believed to be Friday, June 7.

Per Rotten Tomatoes, the finale installment is appropriately titled “Thanks for the Memories,” as fans gear up to bid Sajak farewell. But even with Sajak’s exit imminent, he will play a role behind the scenes as a consultant for three more years, according to AP News.

Following Sajak’s last episode, Season 42 will welcome new host Ryan Seacrest, who will join Vanna White on the game show. “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest shared upon the announcement of his new role in late June 2023.

“I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest continued. “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

An exact premiere date for Season 42 remains unknown at this time, but stay tuned for updates about the official Season 41 finale and Seacrest’s first day as host in the weeks ahead.

