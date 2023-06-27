Ryan Seacrest Replacing Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Alongside Vanna White

Ryan Seacrest is replacing Pat Sajak as host of Wheel of Fortune after Sajak retires from the beloved game show. The Live with Kelly & Ryan alum announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday, June 27, confirming he will be hosting alongside Vanna White. The future of her position on the series had been in question in the days leading up to this announcement. Seacrest will begin hosting duties in 2024.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest’s tweet reads. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

“Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago, so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity,” he continued. “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Wheel of Fortune confirmed the news shortly after Seacrest’s announcement, tweeting, “It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We’re so excited – Welcome Ryan!”

Season 41 will be Sajak’s last as host. Sajak announced his retirement from the long-running series (which he has been hosting since it debuted in 1983) on June 12.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he said in a statement to Bloomberg News at the time. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)” Wheel of Fortune Season 41 begins in September.