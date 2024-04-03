Erin & Ben Napier Slam ‘Trolls’ After ‘Nasty’ Comments About ‘Home Town Takeover’

HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier have clapped back at social media trolls who have been leaving “nasty” messages about the homes seen on their show Home Town Takeover.

In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, April 2, Erin was seen in the passenger seat of a vehicle while her husband, Ben, drove. Erin noted that they were currently in Sebring, Florida, filming the third season of their hit HGTV series, which she said “is awesome.”

But not so awesome is the barrage of negative remarks she’s been receiving on social media about the homes she and Ben have been renovating for the show.

“The comments on my Instagram have been really, not nice, really rude, some of you guys,” Erin said, with Ben adding, “nasty.”

Erin continued, “Y’all realize we design these houses for people who really live in them, and they really read your comments. You’re not hurting my feelings at all. But you are being really ugly to the people who are living in these houses.”

“If you can’t think of something nice to say about these people’s homes…” she continued as Ben chipped in, “Don’t say anything at all.”

While Erin restated that the negative comments don’t affect her, the guests on the show might not feel the same way.

“You are gonna hurt someone’s feelings who lives in that house. You know better, guys. Do better, okay? Be sweet. Like I tell my little girls, y’all can be grownups and be sweet, okay?” she said.

Ben added that “it’s the saddest thing about social media,” people being intentionally “hurtful.”

“If you’re one of those people who are on social media, unfollow me now,” Erin stated. “Thank you. I can do that for you if you’d like.”

The couple did praise those who leave “sweet” comments, with Erin saying, “Keep on being you. You’re awesome.”

Erin’s latest comments come a week after she responded to backlash for an episode that aired on March 17. In the episode, Erin chose a green-and-white striped awning for the front porch of a house rather than the architectural team’s proposed wooden arch. This upset some viewers.

The HGTV star addressed the criticism, explaining, “Our first new build and on a $150k budget, but we did all we could to infuse it with historic charms.”

It’s also not the first time Erin has commented on social media trolls. Back in July 2020, she turned off her Instagram comments, writing, “It’s getting harder to shoulder every opinion from every direction at all times about everything when everyone is freaking out constantly. There’s too much noise.”

She added, “It’s nothing to freak out about. No need to shove. Have mercy. Show grace. Social media is for fun.”