HGTV Stars Erin & Ben Napier Reveal Big Changes for ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 3

HGTV mainstays Erin and Ben Napier are known for restoring homes in Laurel, Mississippi, but the couple is about to embark on a new adventure for the upcoming third season of Home Town Takeover.

The husband and wife team are moving from Mississippi to Sebring, Florida, for Season 3 of the Home Town spinoff, where they put their skills to use as they renovate and restore ancient homes.

“It’s a new location and you’ve probably never heard of it because it’s not tourist Florida, which is our favorite Florida,” Ben shared with viewers during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday, February 20.

“It’s off the beaten path. It’s not the beach. It’s not the amusement parks,” Erin added.

While the couple is excited about the new project, they also noted that there is a lot of work ahead.

“It’s a really interesting town that we are really excited — We are cautiously optimistic about it,” Ben added. “But this show is really hard to make and we have… a lot of special guests coming and a lot of people coming in to help, but there’s going to be a lot of work that’s going to go into it.”

The pair also teased the return of a potential fan favorite, when Erin revealed, “The real Home Town fans are going to be very excited to see someone who is a part of Takeover season 3.”

Many fans are hoping to see the return of Mike Husers (aka Mike the Floor Guy), who was once a regular on the Home Town franchise but has been missing in recent seasons.

Erin previously addressed Huser’s absence in a January 2022 tweet, where she said, “Guys, I know y’all miss Mike. We do too! He’s on a leave of absence caring for a family member with a long-term illness.”

Guys, I know y’all miss Mike. We do too! He’s on a leave of absence caring for a family member with a long term illness. We’re in good hands though with our new hardwood restoration experts Terry and Mike (!) You’re gonna love them! #HGTVHomeTown pic.twitter.com/wYqvlUBcwx — Erin Napier (@ErinRNapier) January 26, 2022

Home Town Takeover premiered on HGTV on May 2, 2021, as a spinoff to Erin and Ben’s popular series Home Town. The first season saw the couple restoring houses in Wetumpka, Alabama, while in Season 2, they took on transformation projects in Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Despite traveling across the country for their HGTV show, Erin and Ben still live in Laurel with their two daughters, Helen and Mae.

Home Town Takeover, Season 3, TBA, HGTV