HGTV ‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Speaks Out After Fan Backlash Over Show

HGTV star Erin Napier has taken to social media to explain a recent Home Town design decision that led to fan backlash.

In last week’s (March 17) episode, Erin and her husband Ben Napier did something they’ve never done before. They bulldozed an unsalvageable house and built an entirely new one in its place.

The home was for a newly married couple who were looking for an “eclectic, English apothecary style” property with lots of cottage charm.

The couple loved their new home, but one particular feature upset viewers. In the episode, Erin chose a green-and-white striped awning for the front porch rather than the architectural team’s proposed wooden arch.

“Cute home but bummed that the choice was to change the drawing from the arch at the front entry to the awning. It looked so cottagey with it,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“The doorway and awning is just so bad!” said another.

Following the episode, Erin took to Instagram, where she revealed they only had a $150,000 budget to build the home, which meant cost-cutting in certain areas.

“Our first new build and on a $150k budget, but we did all we could to infuse it with historic charms,” Erin wrote alongside a gallery of pics of the new house.

“I know y’all were upset I asked for the striped awning vs. the arched porch,” she continued. “It was edited such that you didn’t hear the part where we learned the cost to do that (about $3500) would have made it too expensive to have any woodwork and larger trim inside.”

Tonight’s #HomeTown displayed a first for Ben and Erin: they bulldozed their clients’ home and designed a brand-new build tailored to the couple’s eclectic, English apothecary style. #BeforeAndAfter pic.twitter.com/oJE4D93Oie — HGTV (@hgtv) March 18, 2024

She added, “The juice wasn’t worth that squeeze for us—millwork is the difference between new construction and historic homes when you’re talking interiors, and with LVT floors we needed every last bit of character inside. I love the charming awning, and it seems like they did too.”

Some fans understood Erin’s decision, while others were still not happy about it.

“This is such a beautiful, charming cottage. I did like the arched porch best, but I totally understand applying money to the interior. Erin, everything was beautiful and thoughtful,” wrote one commenter.

While another said, “The awning looks cheap and it would look better if it was just left off! Just saying! Big disappointment! Maybe you could have spent less on those expensive kitchen appliances!”

“Love the original plan with the arch around the door. That was more fairy tale cottage inspired than the cloth awning,” said another.

Dara Stockstill, whom the home was built for, also commented on the post, writing, “We love it more than anything and feel so incredibly blessed to call it our home. Can’t say thank you enough.”