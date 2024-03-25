Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Bachelor Season 28 has come down to Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson. Joey Graziadei will decide between his two lovely final ladies in the highly-anticipated Season 28 finale, airing March 25 on ABC.

Daisy became a fan-favorite contestant from the jump. The 25-year-old has endeared herself with Bachelor Nation fans after being so open about her struggle with profound hearing loss.

Will she ultimately win Joey’s heart? That remains to be seen. Ahead of the “unprecedented” finale event, get up to speed on all things Daisy.

What Does Daisy Kent Do for a Living?

Daisy is an account executive from Becker, Minnesota. She grew up on a Christmas tree farm. Daisy started her own non-profit organization called Hear Your Heart. The non-profit “raises money to fund research for hearing loss and offer financial assistance to those who are equipped with hearing devices.”

Daisy became a published author in 2023. She wrote the children’s book Daisy Doo: All The Sounds She Knew. The Minnesota native is also a social media influencer, with over 500,000 followers on Instagram and 296,000 on TikTok.

Daisy’s Health Issues

Daisy suffers from hearing loss and wears a cochlear implant. “I started losing my hearing when I was 17 years old,” Daisy said on The Bachelor. “It was all because I had Lyme disease. I’ve learned how to turn something really difficult into something really positive.”

During a one-on-one date with Joey, Daisy opened up about her past health struggles. “When I was 11, I started to have these stroke-like seizures,” Daisy revealed. She noted that she experienced chronic pain and had difficulty walking at times.

She was diagnosed with Meniere’s disease, a disorder of the inner ear, when she was 17 years old. Daisy’s hearing continued to deteriorate, and her doctor told her she was “probably going to go deaf.” At 21, Daisy learned she had Lyme disease. She eventually got a cochlear implant on her left side.

When she was a freshman in college, Daisy was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis. Doctors initially thought she just had a migraine, but when she returned home and “could not move any part” of her body, she was taken to a different hospital and diagnosed.

“I literally thought I was going to die,” Daisy said in her TikTok video. Her white blood cell count was so high that doctors told Daisy’s parents that there was a “possibility” she wouldn’t survive. Daisy lost 17 pounds in five days. After being discharged, she got a “giant infection” and had to spend another week in the hospital.

Is Daisy a Singer?

Yes, Daisy is quite the talented singer. Daisy has posted several covers of songs by Taylor Swift, Fleetwood Mac, Kacey Musgraves, and more on her YouTube channel.

Daisy also appeared in Abe$’s “Sundown” music video in 2021. Fans discovered the music video (which includes some very suggestive lyrics) as The Bachelor Season 28 aired, and the music video has since gone viral on TikTok.

Will Daisy Be the Next Bachelorette If Joey Doesn’t Pick Her?

ABC has not announced who the star of The Bachelorette Season 21 will be ahead of The Bachelor Season 28 finale. There are plenty of strong contenders already like Maria Georgas, but the inevitable runner-up of Joey’s season will have a solid case to be the franchise’s next star.

The Bachelor Season 21 star Nick Viall recently speculated that Daisy’s appearance in Abe$’s rap video could be a Bachelorette dealbreaker if Joey doesn’t choose her. “And the rap video? Honest to God, that video might have ruined her chances. I’m not kidding,” Nick said on the March 21 episode of The Viall Files podcast.

Nick, who believes that Maria will be the next Bachelorette, added, “When a video comes out of Daisy singing, she’s in a song where he’s like ‘Suck on my nuts and lick on my balls,’ they might have been like, ‘I don’t know, how about Maria?’ It might have always been Maria, she’s clearly super popular, but it’s possible.”

The Bachelor, Season 28 Finale, March 25, 8/7c, ABC